Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Reportedly Leaves $5,000 Tip at Memphis Wine Bar

Gregg Popovich is a better tipper than he is a basketball coach—and that's saying something.

According to a Tuesday post by an NBA Reddit user, the 68-year-old San Antonio Spurs head coach left a $5,000 tip on an $815.73 bill at McEwen's, a Memphis restaurant, the day before his team lost to the Grizzlies in Game 4 of the teams' first-round playoff series.

The restaurant owner would not say whether Popovich had dined there recently, according to Kelsey Bradshaw of the San Antonio Express-News, but the signature looks like his. Plus, Bradshaw noted McEwen's is known for its wine selection.

And we all know Pop loves his wine.

Note: The original Reddit post has been deleted because the photo of the bill included the last four digits of the credit card.

[Twitter, h/t San Antonio Express-News]