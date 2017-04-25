    La Liga Table 2017: Latest Standings Following Tuesday's Week 34 Results

    Roberto Soriano came off the bench to score a late winner as Villarreal beat Atletico Madrid at the Vicente Calderon Stadium in La Liga on Tuesday night. Atleti's defeat means Sevilla still have hope of finishing third, while Villarreal haven't given up on a top-four finish just yet.

    The Yellow Submarine won on a night when both Granada and Sporting Gijon dropped costly points to be pushed closer to relegation. Granada boss Tony Adams saw former Barcelona prospect Sandro Ramirez net a brace to help Malaga leave the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes with a comfortable win.

    Meanwhile, Sporting were pegged back by Espanyol, forcing them to squander two precious points.

    Here are the final scores from Tuesday's matches:

    La Liga 2016/17 Week 34 Results: Tuesday's Scores
    HomeScoreAway
    Sporting Gijon1-1Espanyol
    Granada0-2Malaga
    Atletico Madrid0-1Villarreal
    Here's what those results mean for the latest standings:

    La Liga 2016/17 Week 34 Table: Tuesday's Standings
    PositionClubPlayedWonDrawnLostGoal DifferencePoints
    1Barcelona3323646275
    2Real Madrid3223634875
    3Atletico Madrid3420863568
    4Sevilla3319861965
    5Villarreal3417981260
    6Athletic Bilbao3317511956
    7Real Sociedad3317412455
    8Eibar3314811750
    9Espanyol34131110-150
    10Celta Vigo3213514-444
    11Alaves33111111-844
    12Valencia3311715-940
    13Las Palmas3310914-639
    14Malaga3410915-939
    15Real Betis3310716-1537
    16Deportivo La Coruna3371016-1631
    17Leganes336918-2427
    18Sporting Gijon345920-3024
    19Granada344822-4520
    20Osasuna333921-4118
    Recap

    A mistake from usually dependable left-back Filipe Luis let Villarreal striker Cedric Bakambu get behind and cross for fellow sub Soriano to force the ball over from close range.

    It proved to be the winning goal for the Yellow Submarine, while Bakambu's contribution continued his fine recent streak of delivering in the final third, per WhoScored.com:

    The last-gasp defeat means Atleti were unable to snap a lengthy miserable run against Villarreal, according to ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan:

    However, it seemed likely Los Rojiblancos would end this unwanted streak, particularly during a first half where the hosts were well on top. In fact, it was the man tending goal for the Yellow Submarine who was kept busy:

    Villarreal are still an outside bet to finish in the top four thanks to trailing Sevilla by just five points, but the latter have a game in hand. Yet the Yellow Submarine is at least closer to making certain of a spot in next season's UEFA Europa League.

    Earlier in the day, Sandro was at the double to pile more misery on a Granada side facing inevitable relegation. He took his goals well, opening the scoring two minutes after half-time, before completing his brace deep into stoppage time.

    Those finishes marked more disappointment for Adams in just his third game in charge, per OptaJose:

    However, Andrew Gaffney of Yahoo Sport UK defended Adams, explaining instead why the blame lies elsewhere:

    Adams' hands may be tied, but he still called for the players he has to continue fighting against the increasingly inevitable, according to the club's official Twitter account:

    It's going to take a lot more than fight for a Granada squad now seven points adrift of safety to beat the drop.

    The evening's fixtures began with Gerard Moreno rescuing a point for Espanyol after equalising a goal from Victor Rodriguez for Sporting Gijon. A draw has done little to aid the latter's survival bid.

    The main shakeup to the standings will see Los Rojiblancos looking over their shoulders after giving Sevilla an opening to finish in the last spot guaranteeing automatic qualification for next season's Champions League.