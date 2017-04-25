La Liga Table 2017: Latest Standings Following Tuesday's Week 34 Results

La Liga Table 2017: Latest Standings Following Tuesday's Week 34 ResultsApril 25, 2017
Roberto Soriano came off the bench to score a late winner as Villarreal beat Atletico Madrid at the Vicente Calderon Stadium in La Liga on Tuesday night. Atleti's defeat means Sevilla still have hope of finishing third, while Villarreal haven't given up on a top-four finish just yet.
The Yellow Submarine won on a night when both Granada and Sporting Gijon dropped costly points to be pushed closer to relegation. Granada boss Tony Adams saw former Barcelona prospect Sandro Ramirez net a brace to help Malaga leave the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes with a comfortable win.
Meanwhile, Sporting were pegged back by Espanyol, forcing them to squander two precious points.
Here are the final scores from Tuesday's matches:
|La Liga 2016/17 Week 34 Results: Tuesday's Scores
|Home
|Score
|Away
|Sporting Gijon
|1-1
|Espanyol
|Granada
|0-2
|Malaga
|Atletico Madrid
|0-1
|Villarreal
|Sky Sports
Here's what those results mean for the latest standings:
|La Liga 2016/17 Week 34 Table: Tuesday's Standings
|Position
|Club
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Barcelona
|33
|23
|6
|4
|62
|75
|2
|Real Madrid
|32
|23
|6
|3
|48
|75
|3
|Atletico Madrid
|34
|20
|8
|6
|35
|68
|4
|Sevilla
|33
|19
|8
|6
|19
|65
|5
|Villarreal
|34
|17
|9
|8
|12
|60
|6
|Athletic Bilbao
|33
|17
|5
|11
|9
|56
|7
|Real Sociedad
|33
|17
|4
|12
|4
|55
|8
|Eibar
|33
|14
|8
|11
|7
|50
|9
|Espanyol
|34
|13
|11
|10
|-1
|50
|10
|Celta Vigo
|32
|13
|5
|14
|-4
|44
|11
|Alaves
|33
|11
|11
|11
|-8
|44
|12
|Valencia
|33
|11
|7
|15
|-9
|40
|13
|Las Palmas
|33
|10
|9
|14
|-6
|39
|14
|Malaga
|34
|10
|9
|15
|-9
|39
|15
|Real Betis
|33
|10
|7
|16
|-15
|37
|16
|Deportivo La Coruna
|33
|7
|10
|16
|-16
|31
|17
|Leganes
|33
|6
|9
|18
|-24
|27
|18
|Sporting Gijon
|34
|5
|9
|20
|-30
|24
|19
|Granada
|34
|4
|8
|22
|-45
|20
|20
|Osasuna
|33
|3
|9
|21
|-41
|18
|Yahoo Sports
Recap
A mistake from usually dependable left-back Filipe Luis let Villarreal striker Cedric Bakambu get behind and cross for fellow sub Soriano to force the ball over from close range.
It proved to be the winning goal for the Yellow Submarine, while Bakambu's contribution continued his fine recent streak of delivering in the final third, per WhoScored.com:
WhoScored.com @WhoScored
Cédric Bakambu: Has now scored or assisted five of Villarreal's last six goals in La Liga (four goals, one assist) #AtletiVillarreal4/25/2017, 9:11:02 PM
The last-gasp defeat means Atleti were unable to snap a lengthy miserable run against Villarreal, according to ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan:
Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan
Villarreal now won three and drawn one of their last four games against Atletico - with Simeone’s side not even scoring in any of those.4/25/2017, 9:20:42 PM
However, it seemed likely Los Rojiblancos would end this unwanted streak, particularly during a first half where the hosts were well on top. In fact, it was the man tending goal for the Yellow Submarine who was kept busy:
WhoScored.com @WhoScored
Atletico Madrid 0-0 Villarreal HT: Andrés Fernández made seven saves in the first half for Villarreal https://t.co/xEVv3bdS2c https://t.co/Wsbea8oJn24/25/2017, 8:20:11 PM
Villarreal are still an outside bet to finish in the top four thanks to trailing Sevilla by just five points, but the latter have a game in hand. Yet the Yellow Submarine is at least closer to making certain of a spot in next season's UEFA Europa League.
Earlier in the day, Sandro was at the double to pile more misery on a Granada side facing inevitable relegation. He took his goals well, opening the scoring two minutes after half-time, before completing his brace deep into stoppage time.
Those finishes marked more disappointment for Adams in just his third game in charge, per OptaJose:
OptaJose @OptaJose
0 - Granada under Tony Adams in La Liga: 3 games 3 defeats 0 goals 28 shots 7 goals conceded 60 shots faced Precipice. https://t.co/snWaLhyEP74/25/2017, 8:27:34 PM
However, Andrew Gaffney of Yahoo Sport UK defended Adams, explaining instead why the blame lies elsewhere:
Andrew Gaffney @GaffneyVLC
Blame doesn't belong with Adams, it comes down to the recruitment before his arrival. Far too much short-termism ingrained at the club.4/25/2017, 8:36:59 PM
Adams' hands may be tied, but he still called for the players he has to continue fighting against the increasingly inevitable, according to the club's official Twitter account:
Granada C.F. @GranadaCdeF_en
#GranadaMálaga | Post-Match 🗨️Tony Adams: "Nobody wants relegation on their CV. The players need to keep fighting & giving everything." https://t.co/TgOSnOcSP44/25/2017, 9:18:01 PM
It's going to take a lot more than fight for a Granada squad now seven points adrift of safety to beat the drop.
The evening's fixtures began with Gerard Moreno rescuing a point for Espanyol after equalising a goal from Victor Rodriguez for Sporting Gijon. A draw has done little to aid the latter's survival bid.
The main shakeup to the standings will see Los Rojiblancos looking over their shoulders after giving Sevilla an opening to finish in the last spot guaranteeing automatic qualification for next season's Champions League.