    Top Dodgers Prospect Cody Bellinger Called Up

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2017

    ANAHEIM, CA - MARCH 31: Cody Bellinger #61 of the Los Angeles Dodgers waits on deck against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on March 31, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)
    Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Dodgers announced on Tuesday they have called up top prospect Cody Bellinger

    The first baseman and outfielder is considered the No. 10 prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB.com.

          

