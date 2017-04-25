Top Dodgers Prospect Cody Bellinger Called Up

Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced on Tuesday they have called up top prospect Cody Bellinger.

The first baseman and outfielder is considered the No. 10 prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB.com.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

