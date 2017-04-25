EPL Table: 2017 Premier League Standings After Tuesday's Match

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Chelsea increased their lead at the top of the Premier League to seven points after beating Southampton 4-2 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

The Blues were inspired by striker Diego Costa, winger Eden Hazard and midfield playmaker Cesc Fabregas, all of whom were in imperious form. However, the Saints made the league leaders work hard for the three points, with former Chelsea man Oriol Romeu equalising in the first half before Gary Cahill put the hosts back in front seconds before the break.

A Costa brace rendered a stoppage-time goal from ex-Chelsea left-back Ryan Bertand moot.

The result means Chelsea now boast a healthy advantage over second-placed Tottenham Hotspur, although Spurs have played a game less.

Here's what the standings look like after Chelsea's win:

EPL 2016/17 Table: Tuesday's Standings Position Club Played Won Drawn Lost Goal Difference Points 1 Chelsea 33 25 3 5 40 78 2 Tottenham Hotspur 32 21 8 3 46 71 3 Liverpool 34 19 9 6 28 66 4 Manchester City 32 19 7 6 28 64 5 Manchester United 32 17 12 3 26 63 6 Everton 34 16 10 8 23 58 7 Arsenal 31 17 6 8 23 57 8 West Bromwich Albion 33 12 8 13 -3 44 9 Southampton 32 11 7 14 -5 40 10 Watford 33 11 7 15 -17 40 11 Stoke City 34 10 9 15 -13 39 12 Crystal Palace 33 11 5 17 -7 38 13 Bournemouth 34 10 8 16 -14 38 14 West Ham United 34 10 8 16 -15 38 15 Leicester City 32 10 7 15 -12 37 16 Burnley 34 10 6 18 -16 36 17 Hull City 34 9 6 19 -31 33 18 Swansea City 34 9 4 21 -29 31 19 Middlesbrough 33 4 12 17 -20 24 20 Sunderland 32 5 6 21 -32 21 PremierLeague.com

Recap

Hazard got the party started for the Blues in fine style when he arrowed a low shot into the bottom corner following a smart layoff from Costa. Such slick combinations between the two have been at the heart of Chelsea's best attacking play this season.

However, Southampton didn't buckle and soon went level after Romeu turned in from close range amid a scramble in the box. This season's beaten EFL Cup finalists deserved to draw level after a spirited response featuring some neat and fluid play in the final third.

In particular, cultured winger Dusan Tadic and shrewd striker Manolo Gabbiadini caused Chelsea a host of problems.

Yet all of Southampton's fine work drawing level was wasted when Cahill headed home after meeting N'Golo Kante's accurately whipped cross. Cahill is second only to another Chelsea centre-back when it comes to goalscoring defenders in England's top flight, per OptaJoe:

Chelsea kept the pressure on in the second half, and a swift exchange of passes between Hazard and Fabregas ended when the latter lifted a terrifically arched cross for Costa to head in.

In the process, Chelsea's centre-forward ended a lengthy scoring drought, according to Miguel Delaney of The Independent:

Costa may have found goals hard to come by this calendar year, but he has generally set a fast scoring pace in a Chelsea shirt, per Sky Sports Statto:

Yet the real credit for the goal belonged to Fabregas, whose delivery from the corner of the box was exquisite. It also left the classy Spaniard just one place behind the top assist-maker in Premier League history, per Squawka Football:

The fact Fabregas is second only to Giggs, despite playing far fewer seasons in England than the former Manchester United great, is a testament to his peerless vision and technical quality.

Costa completed his brace late on before Southampton forced a consolation through Bertrand deep into stoppage time.

The message from Chelsea was clear, though, after being humbled by United at Old Trafford last time out in the league: They are determined to finish the job and wrap up the title ahead of Tottenham for what could be the first part of only the second league and FA Cup double in club history.

The omens are good in the league, per Sky Sports Statto:

Pressure now switches to Spurs, who are in action on Wednesday night, away to a resurgent Crystal Palace side that has beaten Arsenal and Liverpool recently.

Meanwhile, the Saints remain in the top 10, but their season appears to be drifting toward a limp finish after back-to-back heavy defeats.