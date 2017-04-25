Martavis Bryant Granted Conditional NFL Reinstatement

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday the NFL conditionally reinstated wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

"We appreciate that he has taken the necessary steps in an effort to get his personal life in order," Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said. "We also understand this is just the beginning as he works to return to the team and meet all of the conditions of his reinstatement."

Bryant received an indefinite suspension that was to last no less than one year in March 2016.

He can join Pittsburgh for preseason activities if he meets certain conditions, and the league will re-evaluate his status before the regular season.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport outlined the next steps for Bryant:

Bryant has played in just 21 regular-season games since he was drafted out of Clemson in the fourth round in 2014, but Sports Illustrated's Chris Burke and Pro Football Focus noted he has already become a premier downfield threat:

Pittsburgh ranked eighth in offensive efficiency in 2016, according to Football Outsiders. The addition of Bryant to a unit that includes Le'Veon Bell, Antonio Brown and Ben Roethlisberger should once again give the Steelers one of the most potent offenses in the NFL.

Bryant will likely need to shake off some rust since he hasn't played a down of meaningful football since the final week of the 2015 regular season. He can participate in team meetings, conditioning work and similar activities, though, which should help him readjust.

The timing of the reinstatement, with the draft just days away, was also in the Steelers' favor. With Bryant set to return to the fold, Pittsburgh does not have to address its wide receiver need in the draft.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.