2017 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Predictions and Top Prospects on the Rise

2017 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Predictions and Top Prospects on the RiseApril 26, 2017
The 2017 NFL draft is right around corner, and yet there is still so much uncertainty surrounding the first round.
Thursday's first round is sure to be filled with surprises, including a few slightly under-the-radar prospects coming off the board earlier than expected.
It's tough to predict who these prospects will be, but there are a number of candidates who have been generating some serious buzz over the past few weeks. Following this updated mock draft, here's a look at three hot names who are likely to come off the board much higher than they were projected to go just a few weeks ago.
|2017 NFL Mock Draft
|1
|Cleveland Browns
|Myles Garrett
|DE
|Texas A&M
|2
|San Francisco 49ers
|Solomon Thomas
|DL
|Stanford
|3
|Chicago Bears
|Jamal Adams
|S
|LSU
|4
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Leonard Fournette
|RB
|LSU
|5
|Tennessee Titans (via LAR)
|Marshon Lattimore
|CB
|Ohio State
|6
|New York Jets
|Mitchell Trubisky
|QB
|North Carolina
|7
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Jonathan Allen
|DL
|Alabama
|8
|Carolina Panthers
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|Stanford
|9
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Derek Barnett
|DE
|Tennessee
|10
|Buffalo Bills
|O.J. Howard
|TE
|Alabama
|11
|New Orleans Saints
|Reuben Foster
|LB
|Alabama
|12
|Cleveland Browns (via PHI)
|Malik Hooker
|FS
|Ohio State
|13
|Arizona Cardinals
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|Texas Tech
|14
|Philadelphia Eagles (via MIN)
|Marlon Humphrey
|CB
|Alabama
|15
|Indianapolis Colts
|Charles Harris
|DE
|Missouri
|16
|Baltimore Ravens
|Mike Williams
|WR
|Clemson
|17
|Washington Redskins
|Haason Reddick
|LB
|Temple
|18
|Tennessee Titans
|Corey Davis
|WR
|W. Michigan
|19
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Dalvin Cook
|RB
|Florida State
|20
|Denver Broncos
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OT
|Wisconsin
|21
|Detroit Lions
|Jarrad Davis
|LB
|Florida
|22
|Miami Dolphins
|Taco Charlton
|DE
|Michigan
|23
|New York Giants
|Forrest Lamp
|OL
|W. Kentucky
|24
|Oakland Raiders
|Tyus Bowser
|LB
|Houston
|25
|Houston Texans
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|Clemson
|26
|Seattle Seahawks
|Cam Robinson
|OT
|Alabama
|27
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Tre'Davious White
|CB
|LSU
|28
|Dallas Cowboys
|Takkarist McKinley
|LB
|UCLA
|29
|Green Bay Packers
|Kevin King
|CB
|Washington
|30
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Jabrill Peppers
|SS
|Michigan
|31
|Atlanta Falcons
|Jordan Willis
|DE
|Kansas State
|32
|New Orleans Saints
|John Ross
|WR
|Washington
Charles Harris, DE, Missouri
NFL teams are always looking to improve their pass rush, which often pushes one-dimensional players up the board. If you can get to the quarterback, the NFL wants you—even if you're lacking in other areas.
Charles Harris is latest prospect who could benefit from that philosophy and is a candidate to rise into the top half of the first round based on his pass-rush ability alone.
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein summed up Harris' weaknesses: "Found himself too easily engulfed by size this season. Gives ground on the edge and can be widened out of his run fit...Lacks desired glass-chewing mentality against the run."
Despite those concerns, Harris gets after the quarterback with impressive consistency. According to Pro Football Focus, he generated a sack, hit or hurry once every six pass-rush snaps in 2016.
Due to this production, Harris is expected to be high on many draft boards. Bleacher Report's Ian Wharton even suggested a potential top-10 destination:
Ian Wharton @NFLFilmStudy
Some late buzz I've heard that I actually buy is that the Chargers (if they stay at 7) are very high on Charles Harris and Solomon Thomas4/25/2017, 3:50:28 AM
The Indianapolis Colts are another team who could be interested in Harris. In his latest mock draft, MMQB's Peter King described Colts general manager Chris Ballard as "desperate" for a pass-rusher with the 15th pick. If Harris is still on the board, he could fill that need.
Tyus Bowser, LB, Houston
Another pass-rusher on the rise is Houston's Tyus Bowser. While he's even more raw than Harris in terms of his fundamentals, Bowser's elite performance at the combine helped generate some buzz.
While Bowser isn't rising due to his combine performance alone, his numbers caused many evaluators to go back to the tape and take a closer look. Due to limited reps in college, Bowser's production didn't generate much hype during the 2016 season, but his potential is obvious based on the splash plays he made at Houston.
Pro Football Focus called Bowser "as raw as one could possibly be with four years of major college football under his belt," but they also praised his sack production despite limited pass-rush snaps.
Bowser might not interest a team in the market for an immediate starter, but a team with a proven pass-rush such as the Oakland Raiders could target him for his value. Bowser could offer immediate production as a situational pass-rusher in Oakland while growing into a more prominent role down the road.
Kevin King, CB, Washington
In recent years, we've seen teams target taller cornerbacks in an effort to mimic the Seattle Seahawks secondary. And 6'3" Kevin King could be the latest cornerback to benefit from this interest in developing corners with size.
Early in the draft process, King was viewed as a first-round longshot, but he has steadily risen throughout the spring. A strong combine performance helped answer some concerns about his all-around athleticism, but King has also benefited from circumstances out of his control.
Prospects who were solidly ahead of King on draft boards two months ago have been dropping like flies. Serious injuries caused King's college teammate Sidney Jones and UCLA's Fabian Moreau to drop out of first-round consideration. And now, according to TMZ Sports, Ohio State's Gareon Conley has been accused of rape and could fall on draft day if the situation isn't quickly resolved.
With so many cornerbacks falling out of the first-round conversation, the next tier of prospects, including King, are entering the picture in the late first round.
A contender desperate for help in the secondary, such as the Green Bay Packers, could take a chance on King late on Day 1.
