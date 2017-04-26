2017 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Predictions and Top Prospects on the Rise

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The 2017 NFL draft is right around corner, and yet there is still so much uncertainty surrounding the first round.

Thursday's first round is sure to be filled with surprises, including a few slightly under-the-radar prospects coming off the board earlier than expected.

It's tough to predict who these prospects will be, but there are a number of candidates who have been generating some serious buzz over the past few weeks. Following this updated mock draft, here's a look at three hot names who are likely to come off the board much higher than they were projected to go just a few weeks ago.

2017 NFL Mock Draft 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett DE Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Solomon Thomas DL Stanford 3 Chicago Bears Jamal Adams S LSU 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Leonard Fournette RB LSU 5 Tennessee Titans (via LAR) Marshon Lattimore CB Ohio State 6 New York Jets Mitchell Trubisky QB North Carolina 7 Los Angeles Chargers Jonathan Allen DL Alabama 8 Carolina Panthers Christian McCaffrey RB Stanford 9 Cincinnati Bengals Derek Barnett DE Tennessee 10 Buffalo Bills O.J. Howard TE Alabama 11 New Orleans Saints Reuben Foster LB Alabama 12 Cleveland Browns (via PHI) Malik Hooker FS Ohio State 13 Arizona Cardinals Patrick Mahomes QB Texas Tech 14 Philadelphia Eagles (via MIN) Marlon Humphrey CB Alabama 15 Indianapolis Colts Charles Harris DE Missouri 16 Baltimore Ravens Mike Williams WR Clemson 17 Washington Redskins Haason Reddick LB Temple 18 Tennessee Titans Corey Davis WR W. Michigan 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Dalvin Cook RB Florida State 20 Denver Broncos Ryan Ramczyk OT Wisconsin 21 Detroit Lions Jarrad Davis LB Florida 22 Miami Dolphins Taco Charlton DE Michigan 23 New York Giants Forrest Lamp OL W. Kentucky 24 Oakland Raiders Tyus Bowser LB Houston 25 Houston Texans Deshaun Watson QB Clemson 26 Seattle Seahawks Cam Robinson OT Alabama 27 Kansas City Chiefs Tre'Davious White CB LSU 28 Dallas Cowboys Takkarist McKinley LB UCLA 29 Green Bay Packers Kevin King CB Washington 30 Pittsburgh Steelers Jabrill Peppers SS Michigan 31 Atlanta Falcons Jordan Willis DE Kansas State 32 New Orleans Saints John Ross WR Washington

Charles Harris, DE, Missouri

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

NFL teams are always looking to improve their pass rush, which often pushes one-dimensional players up the board. If you can get to the quarterback, the NFL wants you—even if you're lacking in other areas.

Charles Harris is latest prospect who could benefit from that philosophy and is a candidate to rise into the top half of the first round based on his pass-rush ability alone.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein summed up Harris' weaknesses: "Found himself too easily engulfed by size this season. Gives ground on the edge and can be widened out of his run fit...Lacks desired glass-chewing mentality against the run."

Despite those concerns, Harris gets after the quarterback with impressive consistency. According to Pro Football Focus, he generated a sack, hit or hurry once every six pass-rush snaps in 2016.

Due to this production, Harris is expected to be high on many draft boards. Bleacher Report's Ian Wharton even suggested a potential top-10 destination:

The Indianapolis Colts are another team who could be interested in Harris. In his latest mock draft, MMQB's Peter King described Colts general manager Chris Ballard as "desperate" for a pass-rusher with the 15th pick. If Harris is still on the board, he could fill that need.

Tyus Bowser, LB, Houston

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Another pass-rusher on the rise is Houston's Tyus Bowser. While he's even more raw than Harris in terms of his fundamentals, Bowser's elite performance at the combine helped generate some buzz.

While Bowser isn't rising due to his combine performance alone, his numbers caused many evaluators to go back to the tape and take a closer look. Due to limited reps in college, Bowser's production didn't generate much hype during the 2016 season, but his potential is obvious based on the splash plays he made at Houston.

Pro Football Focus called Bowser "as raw as one could possibly be with four years of major college football under his belt," but they also praised his sack production despite limited pass-rush snaps.

Bowser might not interest a team in the market for an immediate starter, but a team with a proven pass-rush such as the Oakland Raiders could target him for his value. Bowser could offer immediate production as a situational pass-rusher in Oakland while growing into a more prominent role down the road.

Kevin King, CB, Washington

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

In recent years, we've seen teams target taller cornerbacks in an effort to mimic the Seattle Seahawks secondary. And 6'3" Kevin King could be the latest cornerback to benefit from this interest in developing corners with size.

Early in the draft process, King was viewed as a first-round longshot, but he has steadily risen throughout the spring. A strong combine performance helped answer some concerns about his all-around athleticism, but King has also benefited from circumstances out of his control.

Prospects who were solidly ahead of King on draft boards two months ago have been dropping like flies. Serious injuries caused King's college teammate Sidney Jones and UCLA's Fabian Moreau to drop out of first-round consideration. And now, according to TMZ Sports, Ohio State's Gareon Conley has been accused of rape and could fall on draft day if the situation isn't quickly resolved.

With so many cornerbacks falling out of the first-round conversation, the next tier of prospects, including King, are entering the picture in the late first round.

A contender desperate for help in the secondary, such as the Green Bay Packers, could take a chance on King late on Day 1.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.