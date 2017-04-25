Albert Pujols Moves into Tie for 17th on All-Time RBI List

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Albert Pujols drove in Mike Trout in the fourth inning of Monday's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays, tying the game at one apiece.

The Angels went on to win the game 2-1, but Pujols' RBI had a little more significance in this instance. It marked his 1,833rd career RBI, tying him with Dave Winfield for the 17th-most in MLB history, per Sportsnet Stats. However, Winfield played in 22 different seasons, while Pujols is just in his 17th professional campaign.

Once the veteran collects another RBI, it won't take long for him to move further up the leaderboard. Pujols sits just two behind Rafael Palmeiro for 16th on the list and three behind Ken Griffey for 15th. Assuming he remains healthy, The Machine should rise to 12th in the rankings at a minimum. He could also stand a chance at moving even higher on the list to catch the likes of Willie Mays (1,903), Eddie Murray (1,917) and Jimmie Foxx (1,922) to crack the top nine.

After spending the first 11 years of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals, Pujols signed a megadeal with the Angels in 2012 that keeps him under contract with the club through 2021. Assuming he doesn't retire before then, Pujols will earn $240 million over the life of his 10-year pact.

While the Angels may not have a team to compete with some of the others in the AL West this season, they do have one of the best players in the game in Mike Trout and a solid complementary piece in Pujols in the middle of the batting order.