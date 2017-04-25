Cal Guard Charlie Moore Will Transfer to Kansas

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Guard Charlie Moore will continue his college basketball career with the Kansas Jayhawks after transferring from California.

Moore explained his decision to play for Kansas and head coach Bill Self to Scout.com's Evan Daniels.

"I'm going to attend Kansas," he said. "I just thought it was the best decision for me. It's closer to home and it's a winning program and the coaches were good to me."

Moore issued a statement on April 13 announcing he was transferring from Cal to be closer to his family in Chicago, per ESPN's Jeff Goodman:

After many discussions with my family, I've made the decision to transfer to be closer to home. This was an extremely difficult decision for me, but the opportunity to be closer to my family is one that I feel is necessary for me at this time. I am grateful for my first year at California and for teammates who became my brothers. I look forward to supporting Coach Jones and the Bears in the future, and I also want to thank the fans for all their support this past season.

Moore had a solid freshman season for the Golden Bears in 2016-17. He averaged 12.2 points and 3.5 assists per game, though his shooting percentage of 39 indicates there is still room for improvement.

Daniels noted that barring an NCAA waiver, Moore will have to sit out next season as a transfer before he can play for Kansas starting in the 2018-19 season.

