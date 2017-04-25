Vince McMahon's Life Story to Be Subject of Biographical Movie

Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images

TriStar Pictures is in negotiations to produce a movie about the life of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, the Hollywood Reporter's Rebecca Ford and Borys Kit reported Tuesday.

A script for the tentatively titled Pandemonium circulated around Hollywood dating back to last summer, but interest in the film grew after producer Andrew Lazar acquired McMahon's life rights.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.