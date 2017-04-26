Usos vs. Breezango Has the Potential to Invigorate SmackDown's Tag Team Division

Credit: WWE.com

The SmackDown tag team division is poised to receive a jolt of energy in the form of The Usos vs. Breezango.

In a most startling development, the blue brand's tag champs are set to face the flashy, fashion-judging team of Breezango at the Backlash pay-per-view on May 21. The matchup is one teeming with potential. It's a fresh pairing of foes and SmackDown's latest case of an unexpected opportunity.

On Tuesday's SmackDown, four teams battled for the right to become the No. 1 contenders to the brand's tag belts in a Beat the Clock Challenge.

American Alpha was able to knock off The Colons in just over five minutes. Breezango, though, was able to best that mark when it defeated The Ascension in about half that time. And with that, a low-rung duo that often struggled for airtime earned a crack at The Usos' gold.

Like Jinder Mahal the week before, Tyler Breeze and Fandango's rise to the title scene was sudden and out of nowhere. As much as the jump from also-rans to contenders was flawed, the result is easy to get excited about.

For one, the move is a curveball, a big-time change of pace.

SmackDown has established itself as a show that veers off the well-trodden path. It has highlighted a jobber in James Ellsworth, told a Cinderella story with Heath Slater at the center and last week paved the way for Mahal to battle for the WWE Championship.

Applying this approach has added electricity to the tag team scene in a single night.

Rolling Stone columnist Aaron Oster is among those glad to see Breeze and Fandango nab this chance:

And rather than see American Alpha take on The Usos again, fans are poised to experience something far more novel. Jimmy and Jey haven't clashed with Breezango in standard tag team action since last July, per CageMatch.net.

WWE is wisely giving its fanbase something it couldn't have seen coming.

This will be a clash of heels against heels, thugs versus playboys, superkicks against superkicks. The meeting of these disparate personalities promises to be fun.

That's not a word one could use to describe the SmackDown tag team division of late.

The blue brand has neglected that part of its roster too regularly. And the unusual and intriguing duo of Breezango has been one of the bigger victims of that neglect. Before Tuesday, Breeze and Fandango had only wrestled on four editions of SmackDown in 2017.

Now they are set to be a bigger part of every Tuesday night until and hopefully after Backlash.

Fans will get to see how funny, charismatic and entertainingly ridiculous Breezango is. As The New Day did in the past few years, Breezango will bring a buzzing energy and a "throw stuff against the wall and see what sticks" strategy to the mix. That alone will create buzz around the division.

As Andrew M. Swift of Cageside Seats wrote: "A Breezango push is an extremely appetizing prospect."

Both Fandango and The King of Cuteville promise to be plenty hungry, too. One of the biggest benefits of elevating benchwarmers is that they will work hard as hell to prove they should remain in the limelight.

Expect that from every onscreen moment Breezango receives.

And the more successful Breezango is, the more likely WWE will consider giving other middling acts a shot. The Colons' recent gimmick transformation could lead to a spot on center stage. The company could make an actual effort in doing something with The Ascension.

Breeze and Fandango's upset has the power to be a catalyst for SmackDown's tag scene, one that will only be further bolstered by the eventual arrival of The New Day.