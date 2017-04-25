Chelsea Push Closer to Premier League Title with 4-2 Win vs. Southampton

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Chelsea took another step towards the Premier League title after defeating Southampton 4-2 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

The victory gives the Blues a seven-point lead at the top of the table after a comfortable night in west London.

Eden Hazard broke the deadlock after just five minutes, but former Blues midfielder Oriol Romeu equalised for the visitors midway through the first half. Gary Cahill gave the hosts the lead on the stroke of half-time as order was restored, and Costa made it 3-1 after the restart.

Costa grabbed his brace in the final minute of the match after a sumptuous passing move from the winners. Ryan Bertrand scored Southampton's second with the last kick of the game.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte made four changes from the side that defeated Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup, with Cahill returning to the starting lineup after illness. The front three were switched, with Hazard and Costa restored in attack, supported by the influential Cesc Fabregas.

Romeu returned from suspension for the Saints, replacing Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the starting XI. Sofiane Boufal was also rewarded with a start by Southampton manager Claude Puel.

The Premier League leaders took no time at all to stamp their authority on proceedings as Hazard continued his goalscoring form.

The diminutive Belgium international combined with Fabregas and Costa to sweep the ball into the bottom corner past goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

OptaJoe highlighted Hazard's consistency:

Southampton responded positively to the challenge and applied pressure to the Blues' defence as they hunted an equaliser.

They were rewarded for their efforts as Romeu found the back of the net, with Chelsea in disarray.

The Independent's Miguel Delaney called the action as the Saints provided a brief revival:

Chelsea were back ahead on the stroke of half-time as Cahill arrived in the box to score his side's second of the match.

Marcos Alonso nodded the ball back across the area, allowing Cahill to attack with a clinical header that powerfully beat Forster.

Cahill had fought illness in his bid to be included after missing the recent FA Cup semi-final win against Spurs, and the England international couldn't hide his delight as he celebrated.

Chelsea put daylight between themselves and the south coast club just seven minutes into the second half as the Blues' world-class attackers once again linked with devastating effect.

Hazard found Fabregas after some trickery, and the Spain international swung the ball into the box for Costa to head home.

The west London side's official Twitter account highlighted a milestone for their striker:

The freshness in Chelsea's attack was clear and present, with freelance writer Paul Brown congratulating Conte's policy to rotate in the cup:

Southampton appeared deflated midway through the second half, with the Blues in control and full of confidence.

Chelsea relaxed into the final 20 minutes as they implemented tactical management, happy to take the points they had secured long before the final whistle.

Manolo Gabbiadini went close for the Saints from an acute angle, but Cahill and David Luiz retained control during rare moments of second-half pressure.

The Saints never completely gave up, and they attempted to play good football until the last moments despite trailing in the match.

John Terry appeared off the bench for a cameo in the final minutes, as the faithful at the Bridge roared their approval to see their captain before he departs the club at the end of the campaign.

It was left to Costa to wrap up the victory, once again combining with Hazard as he blasted into the net.

Bertrand gave the away fans a moment to cheer for as he glanced the ball home, giving the Saints a deserved second goal of the game.