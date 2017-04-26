10 Things Happened Last Night We Never Expected

0 of 10

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Tuesday's Western Conference three-game slate was loaded with surprises, proving that even after six months of regular season games and a nearly complete first round, it's still best to expect the unexpected.

That's not to say predictability took the night off.

The Oklahoma City Thunder's season ended in a brutally foreseeable way, with the Houston Rockets outscoring them 27-9 when Russell Westbrook sat, closing out the series with a 105-99 win.

Kawhi Leonard was reliably monstrous in leading the San Antonio Spurs to a 116-103 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, giving them a 3-2 series lead. But he got help from previously absent sources, which the Spurs will count as a welcome surprise.

But from Westbrook showing signs of his humanity while piling up 47 points to Gordon Hayward besting a nasty virus, Tuesday also offered several shocks.

These are those.