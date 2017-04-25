Aaron Hernandez's Lawyers Officially File Motion to Dismiss Murder Conviction

Jared Wickerham/Getty Images

Aaron Hernandez's lawyers filed a motion to have his murder conviction dismissed Tuesday.

According to the Associated Press (h/t TheScore.com), Massachusetts law dictates that a conviction can be dismissed if a defendant dies prior to the completion of their appeal process.

Hernandez died last week after being found hanging in his prison cell. His death was ruled a suicide.

Prosecutors are set to oppose the motion.

Hernandez was convicted of murder in the 2013 shooting death of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. The former New England Patriots tight end was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Days before his death, Hernandez was found not guilty in the 2012 murders of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.