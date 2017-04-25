    Aaron Hernandez's Lawyers Officially File Motion to Dismiss Murder Conviction

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2017

    NORTH ATTLEBORO, MA - AUGUST 22: Aaron Hernandez sits in the courtroom of the Attleboro District Court during his hearing on August 22, 2013 in North Attleboro, Massachusetts. Former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge for the death of Odin Lloyd. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)
    Jared Wickerham/Getty Images

    Aaron Hernandez's lawyers filed a motion to have his murder conviction dismissed Tuesday. 

    According to the Associated Press (h/t TheScore.com), Massachusetts law dictates that a conviction can be dismissed if a defendant dies prior to the completion of their appeal process.

    Hernandez died last week after being found hanging in his prison cell. His death was ruled a suicide.

    Prosecutors are set to oppose the motion.

    Hernandez was convicted of murder in the 2013 shooting death of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. The former New England Patriots tight end was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

    Days before his death, Hernandez was found not guilty in the 2012 murders of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.