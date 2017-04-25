Former Auburn HC Tommy Tuberville Announces He Will Not Run for Alabama Governor

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Former college football head coach Tommy Tuberville announced on SiriusXM College Sports Nation that he will not run for governor in Alabama in 2018.

"It's been a long process, and I was doing it for the right purpose," he said. "At the end of the day, I decided not to run."

Tuberville cited several complications as a deterrent to running, including a potential legal dispute over his established residency in Alabama.

"Basically too many negatives for this thing to add up to being a positive," he told Matthew Stevens of the Montgomery Advertiser. "I think I could've gone through legal channels to get the residency issue solved, but my family wasn't wild about the idea either."

Tuberville, who still has a home in the Auburn area, had been mulling a run at governor as a Republican and earlier in April expressed his dissatisfaction with Alabama's state government during an interview on Birmingham's WJOX.

"I want things to get better," Tuberville said (h/t Mark Heim of AL.com). "It seems like we have no plan and no vision for the future. We kinda live year by year, and I'm tired of us losing. We're not winning. We win in football in this state. People won a lot of championships, but we can't get out of the cellar in state government."

Tuberville, 62, had a long coaching career that including head coaching gigs with Ole Miss (1995-98), Auburn (1999-2008), Texas Tech (2010-12) and Cincinnati (2013-16). He resigned in December after Cincinnati finished 4-8 this past season and went 29-22 under Tuberville in total.

However, he noted at the time that he wasn't necessarily done coaching. After announcing he won't run for governor, the door is now open for Tuberville to return to football in the future.

