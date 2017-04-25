Pat Fitzgerald Signs Contract Extension with Northwestern

Matt Marton/Associated Press

Coming off his third winning season in the last five years, head football coach Pat Fitzgerald has signed a contract extension with Northwestern University.

Per a release from Northwestern's athletic department, Fitzgerald's new deal with the school runs through the 2026 season.

"This is home for me and my family, and I love this University," said Fitzgerald in the release. "I'm extremely privileged to coach the exceptional young men we invite here to earn the best education in college football and compete at the highest level in the Big Ten Conference. The best is yet to come, and we're excited for the future."

Last year, Fitzgerald received a raise of $1.1 million in base pay from Northwestern midway through a 10-year deal he signed in 2011.

Fitzgerald's previous contract wasn't due to expire until after the 2020 season. His 17 combined wins over the past two seasons matches his best two-year stretch (2008-09) with the program since taking over as head coach in 2006.

Northwestern's two bowl victories under Fitzgerald since 2012 are more than the program had from 1892-2011.

