Manchester City vs. Manchester United: Derby News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Manchester United make the short hop to the Etihad Stadium to take on derby rivals Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday.

Both teams continue to battle for a top-four finish as they chase UEFA Champions League football for next season.

City manager Pep Guardiola watched his last chance of silverware this year evaporate as his side was eliminated in the last four of the FA Cup against Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

United continue their pursuit of UEFA Europa League success after winning the EFL Cup in February, but their chances of overtaking Liverpool and City have been boosted by recent results.

Here is how you can watch one of world football's most exciting derby games:

Date: Thursday, April 27

Time: 8 p.m. BST/ 3 p.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports 1 (UK only), NBC (U.S. only)

Stream: Sky Go, NBC Sports Live, fuboTV

Preview

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has played down his long-term rivalry with Guardiola, saying his team are focussed on a positive result at the Etihad.

The Red Devils were defeated 2-1 at Old Trafford when the sides last met in the league in September, with the spotlight firmly focused on the former coaches of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Speaking to Sky Sports (h/t Alex Terrell of The Sun), Mourinho said:

I see it that now it is the correct approach and the previous one wasn’t. This is about the clubs, this is about the teams, this is about the positions at the end of the season. This is not about myself and Guardiola, so now is the correct approach.

Fifth-placed United are only one point behind their neighbours in the league, and avoidance of defeat would be a great result for the Old Trafford giants.

Per the Metro, Mourinho could give a shock start to youngster Matthew Willock, in what would be the 20-year-old's first-team debut.

Paul Pogba and Antonio Valencia are struggling to be fit for the derby, pushing the Special One to rotate his options. If neither is available, it will leave Mourinho with just 16 outfield players for the match, forcing United to look to their youth ranks.

Gabriel Jesus could be given his first start since returning from injury, as Guardiola attempts to exploit United's injury-ravaged defence.

Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News reported City could pair the Brazil international with Sergio Aguero in a frightening attack.

Former Sky Blues forward Paul Dickov has advocated the use of the two talents together, per Brennan:

Pep did say that they can both play in the same team – Jesus has played in a withdrawn role, as a No. 10 for Brazil, and has played wide previously. So it wouldn't surprise me if they found a way because they are two top-class players, and you want to keep your best players. It would scare a few people seeing Aguero and Jesus on the teamsheet.

This is a match neither side can afford to lose, but with United's extensive injury list and forthcoming commitments in the UEFA Europa League, it is difficult to imagine them fielding a winning team at the Etihad.

The chips are falling in Guardiola's favour for this game, and with City's silverware ambitions over for this season, a top-four finish is demanded and expected.

United have hovered outside of the UEFA Champions League places for most of the campaign, but a last-gasp dash for the line could see the Red Devils make an unlikely overtaking manoeuvre against both City and Liverpool in the home stretch.