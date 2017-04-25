Arsenal vs. Leicester City: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Arsenal will turn their focus back to the Premier League when they host Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Gunners reached the 2017 FA Cup final after beating Manchester City 2-1 at Wembley Stadium on Sunday but need three points to improve their chances of finishing in the top four and qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League.

Leicester will be a tough opponent, though, after regaining the qualities that made them surprise champions a season ago. Craig Shakespeare succeeding Claudio Ranieri as manager has helped the Foxes, but key injuries at the back could undermine them against the Gunners.

Before a preview and a look at the team news, here are the schedule and viewing details:

Date: Wednesday, April 26

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

TV Info: NBC Premier League Extra Time

Live Stream: NBC Sports App

Preview

The player Leicester are likely to miss the most is 33-year-old centre-back Wes Morgan. Former Nottingham Forest man Morgan and target-man striker Islam Slimani will miss out, per Andy Charles of Sky Sports.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Morgan's experience and ability to organise the back four would have been key in north London. His absence could see a fluid Arsenal forward line run riot.

In particular, in-form Alexis Sanchez is sure to be a menace after netting the winner at Wembley. Sanchez will need supply, though, and one man who could provide it is a doubt for the game.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain left Wembley on crutches, and Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger remains unsure about his status, per the club's official site: "It was more precautionary, it was not for a bad injury. We will test him today. It's a foot injury but it's a kick."



Oxlade-Chamberlain has thrived as a wing-back since Wenger switched the Gunners' tactical shape to a 3-4-3 formation. If he is unavailable, Oxlade-Chamberlain's crossing and pace will be missed on the flanks.

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Speaking of the 3-4-3, Wenger will need to check on the availability of Shkodran Mustafi after the Germany international defender missed the last two matches. In his absence, Gabriel and 21-year-old Rob Holding have thrived either side of skipper Laurent Koscielny in Arsenal's new-look back three.

In fact, Hamish Mackay of the Daily Mirror has Mustafi listed as unavailable, along with longer-term absentees striker Lucas Perez, backup goalkeeper David Ospina and influential midfield schemer Santi Cazorla.

It will be incumbent on Mustafi's replacements to keep Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, a player Arsenal tried to sign last summer, under wraps.

Wenger discussed the ultimately fruitless pursuit of Vardy, saying he had no regrets, while also hinting Vardy may not have been first choice at Arsenal, per James Sharpe of the Leicester Mercury: "When you come to a big club you can't guarantee that to anybody. No (I do not regret not signing him). You have to accept the decisions of the player. He made that decision and I respect that completely, you have to move forward and look at something else."

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Vardy has the pace on the break to show the Gunners what they missed out on. However, Arsenal need the points more while languishing in seventh place, seven points short of fourth-placed Manchester City.

This is the Gunners' game in hand over the Citizens, so don't expect Wenger's men to waste it.