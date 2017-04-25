RCB vs. Sunrisers IPL Match Cancelled Due to Inclement Weather

RAFIQ MAQBOOL/Associated Press

Bad weather has forced the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad to be abandoned without any play.

The IPL's official Twitter account confirmed the teams will share a point after the covers remained on the field of play.

The stadium was packed to the rafters for the contest, and fans waited for hours as they hoped the persistent rain would subside.

Eventually, the game was called off as the umpires made a decision about the playing conditions.

RCB are in sixth on five points after the abandonment, and SRH hold third with nine points to their name.

