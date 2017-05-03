NBA Mock Draft 2017: 1st-Round Projections and Top Sleeper Prospects

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The 2017 NBA draft is deep with star power, but the strength of the class will be determined by how well the non-marquee stars perform.

Names like Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball are familiar to draft fans and will carry high expectations for their future team. As the likely top two picks, in either order, will certainly be under an intense microscope.

Sleeper prospects are the players who can make or break the fortunes of a team that doesn't own one of those top lottery choices. They are coming into the NBA with some apparent weakness to their game, yet they have the will and drive to make sure that flaw doesn't hold them back.

Here's the latest mock projection and a look at the sleeper prospects to keep an eye on as the draft inches closer.

2017 NBA Mock Draft Pick Team Player 1 Boston Celtics (via Brooklyn Nets) Markelle Fultz, G, Washington 2 Phoenix Suns Lonzo Ball, G, UCLA 3 Los Angeles Lakers Josh Jackson, F, Kansas 4 Philadelphia 76ers Malik Monk, G, Kentucky 5 Orlando Magic De'Aaron Fox, G, Kentucky 6 Minnesota Timberwolves Jonathan Isaac, F, Florida State 7 New York Knicks Dennis Smith, G, North Carolina State 8 Sacramento Kings Jayson Tatum, F, Duke 9 Dallas Mavericks Frank Ntilikina, G, France 10 Sacramento Kings (via New Orleans Pelicans) Lauri Markkanen, F, Arizona 11 Charlotte Hornets Zach Collins, C, Gonzaga 12 Detroit Pistons Harry Giles, F, Duke 13 Denver Nuggets T.J. Leaf, F, UCLA 14 Miami Heat OG Anunoby, F, Indiana 15 Portland Trail Blazers Justin Patton, C, Creighton 16 Chicago Bulls Terrance Ferguson. G, Australia 17 Milwaukee Bucks Jarrett Allen, C, Texas 18 Indiana Pacers Luke Kennard, G, Duke 19 Atlanta Hawks Jawun Evans, G, Oklahoma State 20 Portland Trail Blazers (via Memphis Grizzlies) Edrice Adebayo, F, Kentucky 21 Oklahoma City Thunder Justin Jackson, F, North Carolina 22 Brooklyn Nets (via Washington Wizards) John Collins, F, Wake Forest 23 Toronto Raptors (via Los Angeles Clippers) Ike Anigbogu, C, UCLA 24 Utah Jazz Ivan Rabb, F, California 25 Orlando Magic (via Toronto Raptors) Moritz Wagner, F, Michigan 26 Portland Trail Blazers (via Cleveland Cavaliers) Tony Bradley, C, North Carolina 27 Brooklyn Nets (via Boston Celtics) D.J. Wilson, F, Michigan 28 Los Angeles Lakers (via Houston Rockets) Caleb Swanigan, F, Purdue 29 San Antonio Spurs Wesley Iwundu, G/F, Kansas State 30 Utah Jazz (via Golden State Warriors) Rodions Kurucs, F, Latvia Adam Wells' Mock Draft

Sleeper Prospects

Caleb Swanigan, F

It's unusual calling a player a sleeper prospect who was a finalist for the Naismith Trophy, given to college basketball's most outstanding player, and recorded an NCAA-high 28 double-doubles last season.

That's the situation Purdue star Caleb Swanigan finds himself in leading up to this year's draft. He greatly improved from his freshman season to his breakout sophomore campaign, averaging 18.5 points and 12.5 rebounds per game and shot 52.7 percent (44.7 percent from three-point range) to help the Boilermakers reach the Sweet 16.

The problem facing Swanigan heading into the next level is related to his presence on the inside aside from grabbing rebounds, per B/R's Jonathan Wasserman:

Swanigan's 22.5 rebounding percentage is tops among 2017 draft prospects. But rebounding alone won't be enough for a big who doesn't protect the rim or defend the perimeter well. Limited explosiveness puts pressure on Swanigan to continue improving as a shooter (38 threes). He becomes a steal if his newfound three-ball proves to be legitimate.

It's a valid criticism of Swanigan's game, but there's also something to be said for a young man who takes drastic steps to improve himself on the court.

Swanigan went from being an overweight teenager with an uncertain future in basketball to being a physically impressive 20-year-old who had one of the best seasons in college basketball last year.

There are enough questions about his shooting and inside presence to keep Swanigan outside of the top 20 draft prospects, but his ascension last year made his NBA outlook very bright.

Moritz Wagner, F

Speaking of big men with a strong shooting touch, Michigan's Moritz Wagner picked an opportune time to enter the NBA draft. He was an integral part of the Wolverines' run to the Big Ten tournament title and Sweet 16 with 12.1 points per game on 56 percent shooting (39.5 from three-point range).

While Wagner dazzled against Louisville in the NCAA tournament with 26 points on 11-of-14 shooting, the two games sandwiched around that are why he is still raw enough to be drafted near the back of the first round.

He combined to score 13 points on 5-of-14 shooting and grab eight rebounds against Oklahoma State and Oregon.

ESPN's Chad Ford highlighted Wagner's upside and ceiling as reasons why NBA teams will be intrigued by his skill set: "The scouts who were on him all along saw a skilled 7-footer who can stretch the floor and rebound. And he's still just 19 years old. He was up-and-down all season, but there's a lot of upside here. I think he could really rise in workouts and end up staying in the draft."

Wagner played two seasons of college basketball, though he was seldom used as a freshman when he only averaged 8.6 minutes per game. Adding an outside shot to his game will only make him more attractive to teams, especially at 6'11", and with another year or two of development could take off in the NBA.

Terrance Ferguson, G

Terrance Ferguson made the unconventional choice to skip playing college basketball and go overseas to play professional basketball after graduating high school. He spent last season with the Adelaide 36ers in Australia.

The move was beneficial to Ferguson's wallet, since he got paid to play last year, but his stats in Australia left something to be desired. The 19-year-old averaged 4.6 points in 30 games and shot 38.1 percent, per RealGM.com.

Despite what the numbers said, Ferguson is still generating first-round buzz for this year's draft because of his shooting ability and athletic frame.

"His shooting stroke, athleticism and 6'7" size create three-and-D potential, even if he never develops his shot-creating or playmaking skills,' Wasserman wrote.

It was just one year ago that Ferguson was considered one of the best high-school prospects in the nation. He was a 5-star prospect and the No. 16 overall recruit in 2016, per Scout.com.

Because Ferguson is still a teenager and challenged himself against professional competition, even though it didn't go as well as planned, there's every reason for a team picking outside the lottery to think his raw athletic ability can still be molded into at least a valuable NBA role player.

In a league where shooting is everything, Ferguson's upside makes him one of the best late first-round values in this year's draft class.