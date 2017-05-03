    NBA Mock Draft 2017: 1st-Round Projections and Top Sleeper Prospects

    May 3, 2017

    MILWAUKEE, WI - MARCH 18: Caleb Swanigan #50 of the Purdue Boilermakers reacts in the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at BMO Harris Bradley Center on March 18, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    

    The 2017 NBA draft is deep with star power, but the strength of the class will be determined by how well the non-marquee stars perform.  

    Names like Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball are familiar to draft fans and will carry high expectations for their future team. As the likely top two picks, in either order, will certainly be under an intense microscope. 

    Sleeper prospects are the players who can make or break the fortunes of a team that doesn't own one of those top lottery choices. They are coming into the NBA with some apparent weakness to their game, yet they have the will and drive to make sure that flaw doesn't hold them back. 

    Here's the latest mock projection and a look at the sleeper prospects to keep an eye on as the draft inches closer. 

    2017 NBA Mock Draft
    PickTeamPlayer
    1Boston Celtics (via Brooklyn Nets)Markelle Fultz, G, Washington
    2Phoenix SunsLonzo Ball, G, UCLA
    3Los Angeles LakersJosh Jackson, F, Kansas
    4Philadelphia 76ersMalik Monk, G, Kentucky
    5Orlando MagicDe'Aaron Fox, G, Kentucky
    6Minnesota TimberwolvesJonathan Isaac, F, Florida State
    7New York KnicksDennis Smith, G, North Carolina State
    8Sacramento KingsJayson Tatum, F, Duke
    9Dallas MavericksFrank Ntilikina, G, France
    10Sacramento Kings (via New Orleans Pelicans)Lauri Markkanen, F, Arizona
    11Charlotte HornetsZach Collins, C, Gonzaga
    12Detroit PistonsHarry Giles, F, Duke
    13Denver NuggetsT.J. Leaf, F, UCLA
    14Miami HeatOG Anunoby, F, Indiana
    15Portland Trail BlazersJustin Patton, C, Creighton
    16Chicago BullsTerrance Ferguson. G, Australia
    17Milwaukee BucksJarrett Allen, C, Texas
    18Indiana PacersLuke Kennard, G, Duke
    19Atlanta HawksJawun Evans, G, Oklahoma State
    20Portland Trail Blazers (via Memphis Grizzlies)Edrice Adebayo, F, Kentucky
    21Oklahoma City ThunderJustin Jackson, F, North Carolina
    22Brooklyn Nets (via Washington Wizards)John Collins, F, Wake Forest
    23Toronto Raptors (via Los Angeles Clippers)Ike Anigbogu, C, UCLA
    24Utah JazzIvan Rabb, F, California
    25Orlando Magic (via Toronto Raptors)Moritz Wagner, F, Michigan
    26Portland Trail Blazers (via Cleveland Cavaliers)Tony Bradley, C, North Carolina
    27Brooklyn Nets (via Boston Celtics)D.J. Wilson, F, Michigan
    28Los Angeles Lakers (via Houston Rockets)Caleb Swanigan, F, Purdue
    29San Antonio SpursWesley Iwundu, G/F, Kansas State
    30Utah Jazz (via Golden State Warriors)Rodions Kurucs, F, Latvia
    

    Sleeper Prospects

    Caleb Swanigan, F

    It's unusual calling a player a sleeper prospect who was a finalist for the Naismith Trophy, given to college basketball's most outstanding player, and recorded an NCAA-high 28 double-doubles last season. 

    That's the situation Purdue star Caleb Swanigan finds himself in leading up to this year's draft. He greatly improved from his freshman season to his breakout sophomore campaign, averaging 18.5 points and 12.5 rebounds per game and shot 52.7 percent (44.7 percent from three-point range) to help the Boilermakers reach the Sweet 16. 

    The problem facing Swanigan heading into the next level is related to his presence on the inside aside from grabbing rebounds, per B/R's Jonathan Wasserman:

    Swanigan's 22.5 rebounding percentage is tops among 2017 draft prospects. But rebounding alone won't be enough for a big who doesn't protect the rim or defend the perimeter well. Limited explosiveness puts pressure on Swanigan to continue improving as a shooter (38 threes). He becomes a steal if his newfound three-ball proves to be legitimate. 

    It's a valid criticism of Swanigan's game, but there's also something to be said for a young man who takes drastic steps to improve himself on the court. 

    Swanigan went from being an overweight teenager with an uncertain future in basketball to being a physically impressive 20-year-old who had one of the best seasons in college basketball last year. 

    There are enough questions about his shooting and inside presence to keep Swanigan outside of the top 20 draft prospects, but his ascension last year made his NBA outlook very bright. 

    Moritz Wagner, F

    Speaking of big men with a strong shooting touch, Michigan's Moritz Wagner picked an opportune time to enter the NBA draft. He was an integral part of the Wolverines' run to the Big Ten tournament title and Sweet 16 with 12.1 points per game on 56 percent shooting (39.5 from three-point range). 

    While Wagner dazzled against Louisville in the NCAA tournament with 26 points on 11-of-14 shooting, the two games sandwiched around that are why he is still raw enough to be drafted near the back of the first round.

    He combined to score 13 points on 5-of-14 shooting and grab eight rebounds against Oklahoma State and Oregon.

    ESPN's Chad Ford highlighted Wagner's upside and ceiling as reasons why NBA teams will be intrigued by his skill set: "The scouts who were on him all along saw a skilled 7-footer who can stretch the floor and rebound. And he's still just 19 years old. He was up-and-down all season, but there's a lot of upside here. I think he could really rise in workouts and end up staying in the draft."

    Wagner played two seasons of college basketball, though he was seldom used as a freshman when he only averaged 8.6 minutes per game. Adding an outside shot to his game will only make him more attractive to teams, especially at 6'11", and with another year or two of development could take off in the NBA. 

    Terrance Ferguson, G

    ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 11: Terrance Ferguson of the Adelaide 36ers warm up before the round 19 NBL match between the Adelaide 36ers and the Cairns Taipans at Titanium Security Arena on February 11, 2017 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Morne de
    

    Terrance Ferguson made the unconventional choice to skip playing college basketball and go overseas to play professional basketball after graduating high school. He spent last season with the Adelaide 36ers in Australia. 

    The move was beneficial to Ferguson's wallet, since he got paid to play last year, but his stats in Australia left something to be desired. The 19-year-old averaged 4.6 points in 30 games and shot 38.1 percent, per RealGM.com

    Despite what the numbers said, Ferguson is still generating first-round buzz for this year's draft because of his shooting ability and athletic frame. 

    "His shooting stroke, athleticism and 6'7" size create three-and-D potential, even if he never develops his shot-creating or playmaking skills,' Wasserman wrote

    It was just one year ago that Ferguson was considered one of the best high-school prospects in the nation. He was a 5-star prospect and the No. 16 overall recruit in 2016, per Scout.com

    Because Ferguson is still a teenager and challenged himself against professional competition, even though it didn't go as well as planned, there's every reason for a team picking outside the lottery to think his raw athletic ability can still be molded into at least a valuable NBA role player. 

    In a league where shooting is everything, Ferguson's upside makes him one of the best late first-round values in this year's draft class. 