Bayern Munich Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Alexis Sanchez and Kyle Walker

Former Bayern Munich star Lothar Matthaus has talked up his old club's rumoured pursuit of Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez. Matthaus believes the Chile international's ability to play on the flanks or as a central striker would improve Bayern's squad.

Speaking to AZ (h/t Goal's Stefan Coerts), 56-year-old Matthaus endorsed the idea of Bayern pursuing Sanchez this summer: "Sanchez is a great player, he would be a good signing for Bayern."

Matthaus placed special stock in the flexibility Sanchez would bring to the Bundesliga giants: "His biggest pro is that he can play in a central role up front and on the wings."

The idea of Bayern bidding for Sanchez has been gathering steam recently, following reports the club has been scouting Arsenal's attacking talisman. Bayern are said to have had scouts in attendance to watch Sanchez help the Gunners beat Manchester City 2-1 in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, per Alex Richards of the Daily Mirror.

Richards' report noted how technical director Michael Reschke was in attendance in London to watch Sanchez score the winner and send Arsenal to the final. Richards also dubbed Sanchez, a player whose contract expires in just over 12 month's time, Bayern's "No. 1 summer transfer target."

It's only natural Sanchez is thought of so highly in Germany after a quite exceptional season with Arsenal. The 28-year-old has scored 24 goals and provided 12 assists in all competitions, per WhoScored.com.

Sanchez has produced those numbers while showcasing the kind of versatility Matthaus rightly believes would benefit Bayern.

The prolific South American thrived as a centre-forward for Arsenal during the first half of the season. He could use those skills to provide a different option to classic No. 9 Robert Lewandowski in Munich.

Bayern don't really have a viable alternative to Lewandowski, with Richards referencing Thomas Muller's "struggles under Carlo Ancelotti."

Sanchez has returned to the flanks for the Gunners in 2017 and continued making and scoring goals. He represents the ideal way for Bayern to refresh on the wings, with Arjen Robben 33 and Franck Ribery 34.

Bayern should be well-stocked on the wings, but deputies Douglas Costa and Kingsley Coman have both been linked with moves away. Coman is unsure about turning his loan stay with Munich into a permanent move, according to French source Le Parisien (h/t TalkSport.com).

Meanwhile, Costa is a target for Liverpool and ex-Borussia Dortmund manager Jurgen Klopp, per German source SportBild (h/t Bundesliga writer Alex Chaffer):

Matthaus believes it's time Costa moved on, per his interview with AZ (h/t Coerts): "Costa is no longer the player he was when he just started at Bayern. Plus I do not like it that he has been hinting at a transfer in a number of interviews. That is not good for him, nor for Bayern."

Sanchez would offer an upgrade on any one of Costa, Ribery or Coman.

Bayern Scouted Kyle Walker at Wembley

Sanchez wasn't the only member of a north London club Bayern watched during semi-final weekend at Wembley. The Bundesliga club also reportedly scouted right-back Kyle Walker during Tottenham Hotspur's 4-2 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday, per German publication Bild (h/t Alex Smith of the Daily Mirror).

The reports say Bayern are eyeing a cheap deal for the England international: "German newspaper Bild claim Bayern are eager to splash £15.3m for the England star - with his relatively inexpensive £70,000-a-week deal a sweetener to any agreement."

Smith also noted how Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester City are keen on Walker, who is contracted to Tottenham until 2021. Bayern's need for help at full-back is clear, though.

The issue is compounded by Philipp Lahm's decision to retire at the end of the season, even though manager Carlo Ancelotti is trying to talk Lahm out of calling it quits, per ESPN FC's Mark Lovell.

Walker is a curious fit for Bayern, despite some strong performances this season. There is no doubt he is a committed full-back whose energy and pace are valuable when raiding forward from the flanks.

Yet Walker's final ball is often inconsistent, as is his defensive work. Even so, Bayern may be enticed by the bargain-like fee for a player who continues to develop and is still just 26.

However, getting a bargain won't be easy if interest continues to build from some of England's biggest clubs. Walker is expected to examine his future with Spurs once the season ends, while big clubs such as City and Manchester United continue to circle, according to Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph.

Bayern shouldn't be drawn into a bidding war for Walker, not when the Bundesliga club would be better served paying what it takes to sign Sanchez.