Rajon Rondo Out for Game 5 with Thumb Injury, Could Return During Celtics Series

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls will be without point guard Rajon Rondo during Game 5 of their Eastern Conference first-round series against the Boston Celtics.

Per ESPN.com's Nick Friedell, Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg said Tuesday that Rondo's broken right thumb will keep him out for Wednesday's game at TD Garden "as of now," but he did leave the door open on a return for Game 6 or a potential Game 7.

Rondo also missed Games 3 and 4 because of the injury.

Prior to Game 3, Rondo was ruled out indefinitely after an X-ray revealed he broke his right thumb during the previous game.

The Bulls have lost the last two games to the Celtics, and the series is tied 2-2 heading into Game 5 in Boston.

Rondo was averaging 11.5 points and 10 assists in the series before the injury.

