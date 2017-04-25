    NFL Draft 2017: Latest Expert Mock Results from Around the Internet

    April 25, 2017

    
    

    The NFL draft is just two days away, and you know what that means. 

    The end of mock draft season is here. 

    As maligned as they are, mocks can be incredibly helpful in identifying both ideal targets for each team and potential trades that could go down on draft day.

    Before we get to Day 1 of the NFL draft, let's round up a few final expert mock drafts from around the Internet—the ones that are really for real this time. 

    We'll also highlight some of the most interesting or notable projections from each expert's mock.

     

    Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

    No. 6, New York Jets: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

    

    Tight end O.J. Howard is a consensus first-round weapon, but many analysts do not have him coming off the board as high as NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah does: to the New York Jets with the No. 6 overall selection.

    "Howard will give the Jets a much-needed weapon in the middle of the field," Jeremiah wrote, and there's no argument to be made there.

    However, New York also has plenty of other positions it could address with this top-10 pick, including quarterback, cornerback and safety. 

    In Jeremiah's mock, all the quarterbacks are still on the board, and it's reasonable to assume that New York would be tempted by the prospect of adding North Carolina's Mitchell Trubisky or Clemson's Deshaun Watson at this spot. 

    Those who would balk at drafting Howard at No. 6 overall do so because of the prospect of taking a tight end this high, period, rather than Howard, specifically. There's no question that Howard is one of the most talented pass-catchers in this class and would be an instant upgrade to any team's offense.

     

    Will Brinson, CBSSports.com 

    No. 2, Cleveland Browns (via SF): Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

    Well, this is interesting. 

    In one of the more creative mock drafts out there, CBS Sports' Will Brinson has found a way for the Cleveland Browns, who are reportedly waffling between stud defender Myles Garrett and quarterback Trubisky with the No. 1 overall pick, to have their cake and eat it too.

    In Brinson's projected scenario, Cleveland makes the right choice and takes Garrett with the first pick. 

    But then, Cleveland comes back around and trades up with San Francisco for the No. 2 overall pick, which it uses to select—you guessed it—Trubisky. 

    "The value at No. 2 just isn't what the 49ers would want it to be this year, and their roster needs bodies," Brinson wrote. "It makes sense to trade down and the Browns are one of the few franchises who can pull it off."

    In Brinson's mock, Cleveland would have to give up the No. 12 overall pick, the No. 33 overall pick, the No. 108 overall pick and a 2018 second-round pick to make the deal work. That's a lot of capital, but would it be worth it for the Browns to walk away with the two top players on their board?

     

    Peter Schrager, Fox Sports 

    No. 7, Los Angeles Chargers: Jamal Adams, S, LSU

    LSU safety Jamal Adams is widely regarded as one of the best defensive players in this year's draft.

    For Adams to make it past the secondary-needy San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears and New York Jets, as he does in Peter Schrager's mock draft, is somewhat notable. 

    The final draft order doesn't always match prospect rankings; we know that. Teams sometimes veer off course and go for need over the best available player, and that leaves some gems available anywhere from five, fifteen, fifty picks later than they were projected to be. 

    The drop-off from No. 2 to No. 7 overall doesn't seem severe, but the Chargers would certainly be delighted to see it happen with regard to Adams. 

    Schrager himself recognizes that this outcome would involve a bit of a slide for Adams, writing, "The safety position is one of great need for Los Angeles, and I view Adams as a steal if he slips all the way to 7."

     

    Peter King, The MMQB

    No. 13, Arizona Cardinals: Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama

    

    This mock is notable in that King has Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen falling to No. 13 overall for the front-seven-needy Arizona Cardinals, making it past other teams who are almost certainly interested including the Bears, Tennesee Titans, Carolina Panthers and Cincinnati Bengals. 

    King himself acknowledges that Allen could only be available at No. 13 as the result of a fall. 

    "Cards want a day one starter, and they luck into the falling Allen here," he writes.

    Allen has struggled with shoulder injuries, which threatened his status as a top-10 draft selection. He tore his rotator cuff in October 2014 and reinjured the same shoulder in 2015. 

    However, teams checked out Allen's medicals during the NFL combine and seemed to be satisfied with the results. Most mock drafts still project him coming off the board inside the top 10. 

     

    Mel Kiper, ESPN

    No. 23, New York Giants: Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida

    Florida's Jarrad Davis will be an interesting prospect to watch in the first two days of the draft. 

    He wasn't able to work out at the combine due to an ankle injury, and as a result, some teams may have moved him far enough down their boards to remove him from Round 1 consideration altogether.

    However, ESPN's Mel Kiper continues to remain high on Davis and thinks the New York Giants will be as well. 

    In fact, via Florida Gators beat reporter Thomas Goldkamp, Kiper went so far as to say Davis is a "guaranteed first-round pick."

    Why is Kiper so high on the linebacker? To start, he impressed at his pro day despite missing the combine, "running a 4.56 40 with a 38½-inch vertical," per Kiper. 

    Davis is an athletic and aggressive linebacker who would certainly make sense as a selection on Day 1. 