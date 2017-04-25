    Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Rumoured to Have Met with PSG over Potential Transfer

    Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has met with Paris Saint-Germain to discuss a potential transfer to the Ligue 1 champions.

    According to France Football (h/t Get France Football News), the player and his father "met with PSG Director of Football Patrick Kluivert in Milan in mid-January."

    PSG are yet to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a big-name signing, and Aubameyang has proved to be one of the Bundesliga's most prolific talents in front of goal.

    The 27-year-old has once again achieved a phenomenal strike rate this term, scoring 27 goals in 28 games in the German league, according to WhoScored.com.

    The player has previously played in France, turning out for Saint-Etienne before leaving for BVB in 2013.

     

