Golf Rules Changed to Limit Use of Video Evidence for Potential Penalties

Golf officials announced a decision Tuesday to alter the standards for penalizing players in cases where video replay reveals a rules violation.

According to the Associated Press (via ESPN.com): "Players can avoid a penalty if the violation could not be noticed with the naked eye. Rules officials also will eliminate penalties if they feel players made a reasonable judgment in taking a drop or replacing their golf ball on the putting green."

