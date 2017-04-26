Manchester United's Current XI vs. Active Past Players XI

0 of 10

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

The sheer volume of player turnover at Manchester United in the last few years means there are a lot of very good players plying their trade elsewhere who spent some time at Old Trafford.

From Ballon d'Or hoovering superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo to impressive mid-table Premier League centre-backs like Jonny Evans, this XI covers 10 nationalities playing in five different leagues—and that's before we hit the bench.

Let's take a look and see if they would beat the current XI, going position by position.

The home team are lining up in a 4-2-3-1, and the Ex-Reds have gone 4-3-3.