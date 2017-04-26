Manchester United's Current XI vs. Active Past Players XI

Manchester United's Current XI vs. Active Past Players XIApril 26, 2017
The sheer volume of player turnover at Manchester United in the last few years means there are a lot of very good players plying their trade elsewhere who spent some time at Old Trafford.
From Ballon d'Or hoovering superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo to impressive mid-table Premier League centre-backs like Jonny Evans, this XI covers 10 nationalities playing in five different leagues—and that's before we hit the bench.
Let's take a look and see if they would beat the current XI, going position by position.
The home team are lining up in a 4-2-3-1, and the Ex-Reds have gone 4-3-3.
Ex-Reds 'Keeper
Fighting off competition from Ben Foster and former Barcelona star Victor Valdes is an English goalkeeper who has emerged from this season with his reputation enhanced.
Indeed, Tom Heaton of Burnley can consider himself a little unlucky to have missed out to David De Gea in the PFA Team of the Year, based on performances this season alone.
He has helped the Clarets to six clean sheets at home in 2016/17 and, of course, kept goal during that remarkable 0-0 draw at Old Trafford back in October.
Heaton is in this team on form rather than overall career. Valdes was the perfect goalkeeper for Pep Guardiola's Barcelona, but as Joe Hart found out earlier this season, Guardiola is a manager with specific goalkeeping needs. For this more generalist lineup, Heaton gets the nod.
Current United 'Keeper
Unless this clash somehow takes place in the Europa League, there is only one choice here. De Gea has not had his best season in a United shirt, but that is mostly because he has not needed to. He is still an automatic first choice, as he will be for a future Ex-Reds XI should he ever leave Old Trafford.
Edge in goal: Current United XI
Ex-Reds Defence
There are some pretty good options here, with no place available for Michael Keane, Fabio Da Silva or Danny Simpson.
The four that make the final cut are Patrice Evra, Jonny Evans, Gerard Pique and Rafael Da Silva.
Pique's position is essentially inarguable. Since leaving Old Trafford, he has become one of the game's finest centre-backs. Evans is in a similarly strong position for selection, having become a stalwart of Tony Pulis' stingy West Bromwich Albion defence.
The full-backs may be a little more open to debate. Evra's age counts against him, but he can still do a job in a one-off game. Rafael is thriving in the French league, where he is first-choice for Lyon, and his enthusiasm and attacking potential make him well worth his place ahead of Simpson.
Current United Defence
Antonio Valencia is the only absolutely certain pick here, though in truth there is some pretty clear evidence about who the best of the rest are, at least when they are on form.
The partnership of Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo has now been interrupted by a serious injury to the Argentinian, but they have put in some decent performances together and should probably be considered first-choice at this point.
The vexed question of left-back remains vexed, but Luke Shaw's performance against Anderlecht hinted that the Englishman is finally approaching something like his best again. If he is on form, there is no debate he should be first choice.
Edge in defence: No edge here. A mixture of strengths and weaknesses in both defences mean this goes down as a tie.
Ex-Reds Midfield
Like Simpson, Leicester City heroics last season are not enough to earn Danny Drinkwater a place in this XI, though he does make the bench.
In the starting midfield three are Morgan Schneiderlin, who is revived in a more box-to-box role at Everton, Bastian Schweinsteiger, whose calm, orderly displays hinted that he should have been given more serious consideration by Jose Mourinho, and Darren Fletcher, because he is Darren Fletcher.
Schweinsteiger would take the role of holder/creator, Schneiderlin could roam and Fletcher could combine his fine passing with his knack for breaking up play. It is a well-balanced lineup, though in truth there is little here that would make United fans pine for the departed, except in terms of the affection felt for Fletcher—who in his own way is an actual United legend.
Current United Midfield
In Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera, United have the best midfield pairing at Old Trafford since Roy Keane and Paul Scholes. While the current incumbents have not reached the level of their illustrious predecessors, they have the potential to get close.
They are both such all-rounders, true midfielders who can contribute to both attack and defence. If they were put in a midfield three alongside an outstanding holding midfielder, their potential would be near limitless, but as it is, they make a fine couplet.
Both contenders for United's player of the season, the partnership between these two offers a good deal of hope for the Red Devils' future.
Edge in midfield: Current United XI
Ex-Reds Attack
This is where the best of the ex-reds are found. Such is the strength in depth that there is no place in the starting XI for Shinji Kagawa, Javier Hernandez, Danny Welbeck or Wilfried Zaha.
In their stead is a front three of superstars. Playing off the left is, of course, Ronaldo—that master goalscorer and one of the all-time greats of the game. Off the right is Angel Di Maria, a player whose name brings derision wherever United fans gather, but who is nonetheless a true world-class talent.
Leading the line, surprisingly, is Radamel Falcao. His Monaco resurgence has been pleasing to witness as his time in the Premier League seemed to indicate his top-level race was run. But he now finds himself third in the Ligue 1 scoring charts this season, behind only Edinson Cavani and Alexandre Lacazette.
Indeed, he nudges ahead of Lacazette on non-penalty goals, having scored four times from the spot to Lacazette's 10.
With Di Maria providing the ammunition, Falcao and Ronaldo could fill their boots here.
Current United Attack
Sadly, Zlatan Ibrahimovic's injury means United fans have seen the last of the Swede for this season at least, but in this hypothetical game, he gets one last run out.
Supporting him in attacking-midfield are Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Juan Mata and Anthony Martial.
That is an impressive collection of attacking talent, but it cannot quite match the Ronaldo-powered opposition for potential goals.
Edge in attack: Ex-Reds XI
Benches
- Victor Valdes
- Fabio Da Silva
- Michael Keane
- Danny Drinkwater
- Wilf Zaha
- Shinji Kagawa
- Chicharito
- Sergio Romero
- Daley Blind
- Phil Jones
- Michael Carrick
- Marouane Fellaini
- Jesse Lingard
- Marcus Rashford
The seven players called up to provide support from the bench to the Ex-Reds XI are:
There is plenty of defensive cover here and attacking players with the potential.
On current day United's bench, we'd go with:
Controversially, that means there is no place for Wayne Rooney in the squad. The pace of Lingard and Rashford and game-changing battering ram qualities of Lingard and Rashford are preferred.
Edge: Slight edge to the Ex-Reds.
Who Would Win?
Well, with two edges a piece and one tied, a tie-breaker is needed. Fortunately an obvious one exists. The Ex-Reds would have to be managed by David Moyes, the only former United manager currently employed. That would hand a substantial advantage to the current crop, as Mourinho would of course hold the reins here.
It would be a close affair with both teams being stronger in attack than defence. In the end, the current crop's midfield nous should make up for the Ex-Reds' superior firepower, particularly given the people in charge of both sides.
