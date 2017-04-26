Buying or Selling New York Yankees' 5 Most Surprising April Stars

1 of 5

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Austin Romine entered 2017 with a .586 OPS in the majors, not to mention being buried somewhere beneath Gary Sanchez in the Yankees' catching depth chart.

But with Sanchez on the disabled list, Romine has gotten his shot. With an .840 OPS in 42 plate appearances, he's doing with it what he said he would.

"I always said that if I got a chance again in the big leagues that I was going to make the most of it that I could," Romine said, per Ken Davidoff of the New York Post. "I'm lucky here and there. I'm hitting some balls well. But it's fun to be a part of a team like this."

The 28-year-old has made a real improvement with his approach. He's swung less often and chased fewer bad pitches, and he has benefited with a near-equal mix of walks (four) and strikeouts (five).

However, Romine hasn't upped his game when it comes to actually hitting the ball.

He entered Tuesday averaging 85.1 miles per hour in exit velocity in his batted balls. That's two miles per hour slower than the average hitter. His saving grace has been a solid all-fields attack, but that's likely not enough to sustain his .344 batting average on balls in play.

You know that part where Romine said he's been "lucky here and there?" He's right.

Verdict: Sell