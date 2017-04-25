Real Madrid Transfer News: No Swap Deal for David De Gea, Top Rumours

Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Real Madrid have informed Manchester United they will not allow Alvaro Morata and James Rodriguez to leave the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in any potential arrangement for the transfer of goalkeeper David De Gea.

According to Spanish outlet OK Diario (h/t James Cambridge of the Express), Los Blancos will not include the attackers in a swap deal, with a £60 million offer for De Gea "in the pipeline." The UEFA Champions League holders have told former manager Jose Mourinho if he wants either of the two talents, he will need to submit separate offers for their services.



De Gea almost joined Real in the summer of 2015, with the transfer collapsing on deadline day due to a paperwork error, per Cambridge. The failure prompted the stopper to sign a new four-year contract with the Red Devils, halting any immediate move back to the player's birthplace.

The 'keeper was named in the PFA's Team of the Year after another impressive campaign for United, but his time in England might now be coming to a close.

The 26-year-old has made 31 appearances in the Premier League this season, according to Squawka, achieving 13 clean sheets, conceding fewer than a goal per game.

Anthony Jepson of the Manchester Evening News recently quoted Mourinho when asked about De Gea's potential exit from United.

"I'm not interested in the speculation and if the player [De Gea] is, he shouldn't be," said Mourinho. "At the end of the season players think about what will happen next in their careers."

United have given reserve goalkeeper Sergio Romero plenty of minutes this term, with the Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst praising the Argentina No. 1 in De Gea's rare absences:

United have been forced to look at their long-term attacking options after the recent knee injury sustained by Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the steady decline of Wayne Rooney at the Theatre of Dreams.

James and Morata would tick the boxes of the type of players Mourinho desires, and it will be no surprise if he tries to force a swap deal involving his prized goalkeeper.

De Gea has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers on the planet, and his name is worthy of the Galacticos tag he will acquire.