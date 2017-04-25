    Real Madrid Transfer News: No Swap Deal for David De Gea, Top Rumours

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2017

    BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: David De Gea of Manchester United arrives at the stadium for the Premier League match between Burnley and Manchester United at Turf Moor on April 23, 2017 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
    Gareth Copley/Getty Images

    Real Madrid have informed Manchester United they will not allow Alvaro Morata and James Rodriguez to leave the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in any potential arrangement for the transfer of goalkeeper David De Gea.

    According to Spanish outlet OK Diario (h/t James Cambridge of the Express), Los Blancos will not include the attackers in a swap deal, with a £60 million offer for De Gea "in the pipeline." The UEFA Champions League holders have told former manager Jose Mourinho if he wants either of the two talents, he will need to submit separate offers for their services.

    Spain's goalkeeper David De Gea and Spain's defender Sergio Ramos greet each other during the Euro 2016 group D football match between Croatia and Spain at the Matmut Atlantique stadium in Bordeaux on June 21, 2016. / AFP / GEORGES GOBET (Photo cre
    GEORGES GOBET/Getty Images

    De Gea almost joined Real in the summer of 2015, with the transfer collapsing on deadline day due to a paperwork error, per Cambridge. The failure prompted the stopper to sign a new four-year contract with the Red Devils, halting any immediate move back to the player's birthplace.   

    The 'keeper was named in the PFA's Team of the Year after another impressive campaign for United, but his time in England might now be coming to a close.

    The 26-year-old has made 31 appearances in the Premier League this season, according to Squawka, achieving 13 clean sheets, conceding fewer than a goal per game.

    LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 13: David De Gea of Manchester United and Jose Mourinho manager of Manchester United applaud the crowd after during The Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on March 13, 2017
    Ian Walton/Getty Images

    Anthony Jepson of the Manchester Evening News recently quoted Mourinho when asked about De Gea's potential exit from United.

    "I'm not interested in the speculation and if the player [De Gea] is, he shouldn't be," said Mourinho. "At the end of the season players think about what will happen next in their careers."

    United have given reserve goalkeeper Sergio Romero plenty of minutes this term, with the Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst praising the Argentina No. 1 in De Gea's rare absences:

    MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 05: Alvaro Morata of Real Madrid celebrates with teammate James Rodriguez during their La Liga match between Deportivo Leganes and Real Madrid at the Estadio Municipal Butarque on 05 April 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Power Sport
    Power Sport Images/Getty Images

    United have been forced to look at their long-term attacking options after the recent knee injury sustained by Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the steady decline of Wayne Rooney at the Theatre of Dreams.

    James and Morata would tick the boxes of the type of players Mourinho desires, and it will be no surprise if he tries to force a swap deal involving his prized goalkeeper.

    De Gea has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers on the planet, and his name is worthy of the Galacticos tag he will acquire.