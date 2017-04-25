Joe Thornton Undergoes Surgery on Torn ACL, MCL He Played Through vs. Oilers

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

San Jose Sharks forward Joe Thornton underwent successful surgery on his torn ACL and MCL on Monday, according to Kevin Kurz of NBC Sports California.

Sharks head coach Peter DeBoer revealed Monday that Thornton played through the injury during this year's postseason.

Thornton, 37, played in 79 games for the Sharks this season, scoring seven goals and adding 43 assists. He also notched two assists in his four playoff contests. The top overall pick of the Boston Bruins and six-time All-Star has carved out a long and successful career, winning the 2005-06 Hart Memorial and Art Ross trophies and helping to lead the Sharks to the Stanley Cup Final last season.

Given his status as a pending free agent, however, Thornton's run with the Sharks could come to an end depending on how the team handles free agency this offseason. But Sharks alternate captain Logan Couture is hoping veterans like Thornton and Patrick Marleau remain in the team's plans.

"I love those guys. They play hard. If you guys only knew what they play through," Couture told reporters. "The respect level that I have for those two guys is just through the roof."

After DeBoer's revelation Monday, NHL fans now have a very good idea of what Thornton played through.

