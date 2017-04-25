David Price 'Felt Great' After Bullpen Session in Recovery from Elbow Injury

Michael Ivins/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price offered an update on his rehabilitation program, saying he feels "great" after his latest bullpen session:

Price hasn't pitched yet this season while recovering from elbow soreness dating back to March.

Price, 31, saw Dr. James Andrews and Dr. Neal ElAttrache on March 2, and the doctors recommended against surgery. Last week, manager John Farrell told reporters Price wasn't showing any indications that he might require surgery in the future:

If you saw the way he threw the baseball today, he's not going to throw the pitches he did today with the intensity and have something structurally debilitating. That wouldn't go hand in hand with how aggressively he threw the baseball. I wish I could give you a template for these situations, and yet there isn't one. It's case by case. You can map things out in generalities, but clearly what has taken place is that he has responded to the uptick in volume and intensity. It has caused us to readjust.

Price was solid for the Red Sox last year in his first season with the team after signing a seven-year, $217 million contract, finishing 17-9 with a 3.99 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 228 strikeouts in 230.0 innings. He struggled in his one postseason appearance, however, giving up five runs in 3.1 innings in a Game 2 loss to Cleveland in the ALDS.

The Red Sox were swept in that series.

Price was again expected to be one of the team's aces this season, pairing with new acquisition Chris Sale and Rick Porcello to give the team arguably the best top three in baseball. According to ESPN.com's Scott Lauber, however, Price likely won't be able to make his season debut until early June.

