Red Flags for 1st-Round Playoff Survivors

0 of 13

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

If your favorite NBA team is one of the 13 still alive, congratulations! But also: Grab your umbrella, because we're about to rain on their parades.

Lasting this long in the first round of the playoffs doesn't shield teams against criticism. If anything, it increases the magnification of the microscope.

Certain squads, like the Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks, are facing elimination games because of select shortcomings. Others teams, like the Toronto Raptors, have stumbled through the postseason amid cracks in their armor. Even the teams that have broken through to the second round before everyone else—Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets—have concerns that could stand to be addressed.

Not all of these red flags are detrimental. The presented issues will vary in significance, depending on the situation and team's performance through the first round thus far.

Basically, we're chasing down the answer to one question: Which sore spot is most likely to prevent a surviving band from journeying deeper into the playoffs than it already has?