Michigan OL Grant Newsome Says He Was Minutes Away from Having Leg Amputated

Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Grant Newsome said Tuesday he nearly had to have his right leg amputated after suffering a serious knee injury last season.

Newsome told reporters how close the amputation was to happening: "It was pretty close. Not going into too much detail, but minutes."

Newsome is expected to miss the entire 2017 campaign.

