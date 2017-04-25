Barcelona's Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta Reportedly to Sign New Contracts 'Soon'

David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona technical secretary Roberto Fernandez has said Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta will renew their contracts with the club "soon" in an interview with radio station RAC1 (h/t MailOnline's Harry Slavin).

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

For more news, rumors and related stories about Lionel Messi, Barcelona and La Liga, check out La Liga and Barcelona streams on Bleacher Report's app.