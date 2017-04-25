    Barcelona's Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta Reportedly to Sign New Contracts 'Soon'

    James DudkoFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2017

    MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 23: Lionel Messi of Barcelona (C) celebrates as he scores their first and equalising goal with team mates Jordi Alba and Andres Iniesta during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio Bernabeu on April 23, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
    David Ramos/Getty Images

    Barcelona technical secretary Roberto Fernandez has said Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta will renew their contracts with the club "soon" in an interview with radio station RAC1 (h/t MailOnline's Harry Slavin).

     

