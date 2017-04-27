College Football Backups Showing Starter Potential in Spring Games

College Football Backups Showing Starter Potential in Spring GamesApril 27, 2017
Patience is a necessary trait in college football. Not every recruit will develop into an impact player, nor will every highly rated prospect become a star for his program.
But it's hard to be patient, you know?
We're highlighting eight of the best spring games by players who—barring injury in 2017—won't be starters but displayed the potential to eventually earn a first-string role.
Yes, spring games are basically the ultimate teaser for the future. Although standout performances are not indicative of future success, fans and coaches alike certainly love to see young talent make a positive impression in the glorified scrimmage.
The list is organized alphabetically by school.
Terrell Hall, EDGE, Alabama
Year: Sophomore
First-stringers: Anfernee Jennings (R-So.), Christian Miller (R-Jr.)
Terrell Hall mostly watched from the sideline as a true freshman in 2016, basically only appearing in blowouts. The 6'5", 251-pounder notched his first career sack against Arkansas.
But it certainly seems there are more coming.
During A-Day, Hall made an athletic play for a pick-six, leaping and snatching a screen pass before running away from everyone for the 60-yard jaunt to the end zone. He added one quarterback hurry off the edge.
Anfernee Jennings and Christian Miller will likely start this season, but Hall should be a valued rotational piece before joining the top lineup in either 2018 or 2019.
Jake Constantine, QB, Boise State
Year: Redshirt freshman
First-stringer: Brett Rypien (Jr.)
Boise State doesn't have anything close to a quarterback battle. Brett Rypien has completed better than 60 percent of 822 career passes, totaling 6.996 yards and 44 touchdowns.
Once the junior decides to pursue the NFL or graduates, though, Jake Constantine looks like the replacement. Though he hit a seemingly modest 13-of-28 passes for 123 yards in the scrimmage, injuries at receiver and the weather didn't help.
"He's got good fundamentals, and he can get it out quick," offensive coordinator Zak Hill said earlier in the spring, according to Dave Southorn of the Idaho Statesman. "You need that as a quarterback, especially at this level."
And now that Rathen Ricedorff has left the program due to an NCAA rules violation, Constantine should be the backup in 2017.
Isaiah Zuber, WR, Kansas State
Year: Redshirt sophomore
First-stringers: Byron Pringle (Jr.), Dominique Heath (R-Jr.)
Other backups: Carlos Strickland (R-So.)
Along with quarterback Alex Delton, who will back up Jesse Ertz in 2017, Isaiah Zuber took full advantage of Kansas State dealing with major injury problems this spring.
Byron Pringle and Dominique Heath were both sidelined during the scrimmage, offering Zuber a chance in the spotlight. He responded with eight catches for 96 yards and one score.
Zuber is the most experienced player on the list, considering he grabbed 24 passes for 192 yards and two scores last season. But given the inefficiency of those receptions, Zuber still has much to prove while behind Pringle and Heath—and competing with Cal transfer Carlos Strickland for the next reps.
Brandon Peters, QB, Michigan
Year: Redshirt freshman
First-stringer: Wilton Speight (R-Jr.)
Other backups: John O'Korn (R-Sr.)
Wilton Speight consistently improved in 2016, but a shoulder injury affected his November. He faces a different obstacle while preparing for the 2017 season: Brandon Peters.
A 4-star prospect two cycles ago, Peters posted a 9-of-17 mark with 160 yards and one touchdown during the spring game. Speight, meanwhile, tossed a pair of interceptions and only completed nine of his 26 attempts for 78 yards.
That doesn't mean Peters has suddenly risen the depth chart, but head coach Jim Harbaugh is prepared to make the switch if needed.
"It'll always be [a competition]," Harbaugh said, per Mark Snyder of the Detroit Free Press. "Still over the course of the whole spring practice, Wilton on our depth chart, he's No. 1. But it's a meritocracy. By your effort and by your talent you will be known. That's a good thing for our football team."
Otherwise, Peters could grab the starting role in 2018 or 2019—if he holds off incoming 4-star Dylan McCaffrey.
Tony Jones Jr., RB, Notre Dame
Year: Redshirt freshman
First-stringer: Josh Adams (Jr.)
Other backups: Dexter Williams (Jr.)
Notre Dame fans should see the danger in creating hype trains for running backs. Junior Jabbie exploded for 87 yards in 2007 but hardly made a statistical dent that fall.
That's the long version of a reminder that Tony Jones Jr. has never played a live college game.
He certainly played well in the scrimmage, though. The 5'11", 224-pounder led the Blue team with 45 yards on eight carries and added one catch for 12 yards while spending some of the day lined up as a wide receiver.
"You'll see a lot of him this fall," head coach Brian Kelly said of Jones, per Tim Prister of Irish Illustrated.
And then probably even more of Jones once Adams and Williams are gone.
Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
Year: Redshirt freshman
First-stringer: J.T. Barrett (R-Sr.)
Other backups: Joe Burrow (R-So.) and Tate Martell (Fr.)
"Embarrassment of riches" would adequately describe Ohio State's quarterback room in 2017. That's not to suggest J.T. Barrett isn't the No. 1, but Urban Meyer may have a difficult time deciding which backup is the second-stringer.
Dwayne Haskins stated a fine case in the spring game, connecting with his targets on 26 of 37 attempts for 293 yards and three touchdowns. The redshirt freshman showed off an effortless release, excellent touch and great velocity.
The level of talent behind Barrett is phenomenal, so it's fair to wonder if Burrow, Haskins and Martell will each remain in Columbus. They're all starting-caliber quarterbacks.
Jarvis Miller, OLB, Penn State
Year: Redshirt sophomore
First-stringers: Jason Cabinda (Sr.), Manny Bowen (Jr.), Koa Farmer (R-Jr.)
Other backups: Brandon Smith (R-Sr.), Cam Brown (So.)
Jason Cabinda, Manny Bowen and Koa Farmer seem to have the starting roles locked up, but converted safety Jarvis Miller isn't far behind the first-string unit.
During the spring game, he tied Brown with a game-high seven tackles and registered one sack.
Miller, a 6'2", 205-pounder, is fortunate to have a teammate in Farmer who previously made the switch from safety to outside 'backer.
"The same mistakes that he made, I was making and he was correcting me," Miller said, per Andrew Rubin of the Daily Collegian. "Obviously getting out of blocks, that was the biggest challenge for me... At the end of the day, I'm at a football player, but it is the little things at linebacker that make you a great linebacker."
If not in 2018, Miller could be a starter after Farmer graduates.
Trevor Speights, RB, Stanford
Year: Redshirt freshman
First-stringer: Bryce Love (Jr.)
Other backups: Cameron Scarlett (R-So.), Dorian Maddox (R-Fr.)
Though Bryce Love will be the featured back, Stanford will disperse Christian McCaffrey's vacated snaps between several players. Trevor Speights, who redshirted in 2016, should be one.
Speights eclipsed the 100-yard barrier and scored two touchdowns during Stanford's high-scoring spring game.
"The athletic ability is there," coach David Shaw of Speights, according to the school's official site. "He's strong and physical. You want to see the decisiveness, knowing what the blocking scheme is and knowing where the cut is going to be and having patience."
Speights' production shouldn't be a surprise, considering the 5'11, 210-pounder amassed 3,195 yards and 50 touchdowns as a senior in high school. The absurd season lifted his career totals to 9,868 yards and 116 scores, per MaxPreps.
He might secure a leading role after Love heads to the NFL, whether that's after the 2017 or 2018 season.
All recruiting information via Scout. Stats from cfbstats.com or B/R research. Quotes obtained firsthand unless otherwise noted. Follow Bleacher Report CFB Writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.