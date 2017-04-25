Rangers Manager Jeff Banister Says He Was Ejected for Clapping

Brandon Wade/Getty Images

Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister said Monday he was ejected during the ninth inning of his team's 3-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins for clapping too loudly.

According to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, Banister said he was told by home plate umpire Alfonso Marquez that his clapping was the reason behind the ejection: "It's the first time I've ever been ejected for clapping."

Banister took issue with Marquez for ringing up shortstop Elvis Andrus on a borderline pitch by Twins closer Brandon Kintzler, which led to the ejection.

It marked the second time in less than a week that Banister was ejected, as he was also tossed from Texas' game against the Oakland Athletics on April 19.

The Rangers are scuffling to the tune of a 9-11 record, which puts them third in the AL West.

