Criciuma Esporte Clube Fans Taunt Chapecoense about Plane Crash Tragedy

Cristiano Andujar/Getty Images

Fans of Brazilian football club Criciuma were reportedly heard chanting taunts toward Chapecoense supporters regarding the plane crash that killed 71 players, coaches, journalists and staff members last year.

A report from Ed Malyon of the Independent detailed how Criciuma fans were heard chanting "'ao, ao, ao, abastece o aviao' (oh oh oh, refuel the plane)" during a match Chapecoense won 1-0.

Malyon revealed how Criciuma moved quickly to admonish the supporters involved in a club statement condemning the chants:

Criciuma Esporte Clube does not condone and repudiates the chants of fans that took place on Sunday night in the Heriberto Hülse stadium, during the match against the Chapecoense Football Association, in the final round of the Santa Catarina Championship," they said in a statement on Monday night. This type of chant from a small number fans does not express the principles of the Criciúma Esporte Clube and its great fanbase, that has enormous respect not only for Chapecoense, but all the clubs in Santa Catarina, Brazil and worldwide The song chanted by half a dozen fans is of deeply bad taste and does not match the sporting spirit that guides Criciuma Esporte Clube.

The club also said they will assist in any investigation: "The images in question will be forwarded to the competent authorities for liability."

There were only six survivors when a plane carrying the Chapecoense team and various staff and media representatives crashed into a mountain on the outskirts of Colombian city Medellin last November.

The Brazilian club subsequently revealed how La Liga giants Barcelona were the only club to pledge financial support in the wake of the tragedy, per another report from Malyon.