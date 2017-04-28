B/R Experts: Big-Game Predictions, April 28-May 1April 28, 2017
B/R Experts: Big-Game Predictions, April 28-May 1
After a round of midweek action, the breathless nature of the end to the season continues across Europe.
Premier League matches dominate the headlines in England, with the north London derby the highlight, and we also have league action in Spain, Germany and Italy.
Bleacher Report's Dean Jones has his finger on the pulse of English football and gives his verdict on the Premier League, while Italian football guru Adam Digby weighs in on the big games in Serie A.
Spanish football expert Karl Matchett will look after La Liga, and German football authority Lars Pollmann will select his winners in the Bundesliga.
Atalanta vs. Juventus
Perhaps the most interesting feature of this rare Friday evening Serie A match will be seeing how much Juventus rest and rotate their team ahead of next week’s UEFA Champions League semi-final meeting with AS Monaco.
Coach Massimiliano Allegri has already left Gianluigi Buffon, Giorgio Chiellini and Sami Khedira out of recent games, and with the Bianconeri enjoying an eight-point lead at the top of the table, that could continue here.
Juventus have won their last 14 matches against Atalanta in all competitions, winning at both half-time and full-time in each of their last six games against them.
There have been under 2.5 goals scored in Juventus's last seven away games, a trend that could continue at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia.
Prediction: 2-0
First goalcorer: Paulo Dybala
Real Madrid vs. Valencia
Real Madrid powered through their midweek test against Deportivo La Coruna while resting players, and Valencia look to have switched off after attaining safety; they are winless in three now.
Add in Real being back on home soil for the first time since El Clasico, Los Che winning just four times on the road this season and there's not much doubt about which way this game will go—even if Valencia do tend to raise their game for the biggest matches.
Perhaps they'll see it as a chance to show they still belong in that crowd of "big" opponents, perhaps some players want to show they have a future at the club. Either way, Real's focus and need to keep winning to take the title should prove enough to see them through.
Prediction: 4-2
First goalscorer: Munir El Haddadi
Las Palmas vs. Atletico Madrid
Las Palmas were fantastic in the first part of the season, but they've won just three of their last 14 games and have dropped into the bottom half of the table as a result.
Their home record is good, though, and a strong defence will cause problems for Atletico Madrid, who are again struggling to find the balance between breaking teams down and keeping their own defensive strength in place.
A midweek loss means Atleti have to go for it, though, and attempt to keep a gap between themselves and Sevilla in the race for third place. They should just about manage it here, but it might be more down to Las Palmas' drop-off than their own attacking threat.
Prediction: 1-2
First goalscorer: Kevin Gameiro
Espanyol vs. Barcelona
A big win in midweek was the perfect setup for Barcelona to face Espanyol in the derby, with several players being rested and the team sitting top of the table as a result of last weekend's Clasico.
Espanyol have been in good form at home, though, and only narrowly lost to Atletico last time out as hosts—and this fixture has been fiery, aggressive and outright vicious at times in recent seasons.
Given what's at stake for Barca, there's no reason to think this one will be any different, and we could easily see far more cards than goals over the 90 minutes.
Even so, quality will tell in the end and anything less than three points for Luis Enrique's men would be a surprise.
Prediction: 1-4
First goalscorer: Lionel Messi
Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Cologne
Following two come-from-behind wins on the road—the second of which came against Bayern Munich on Wednesday to pave the way to a record-setting fourth consecutive DFB-Pokal final appearance—Borussia Dortmund are on an emotional high.
Per the official BVB website, head coach Thomas Tuchel called winning the semi-final as underdogs "indispensable for our self-confidence and for the team's development."
Looking at their home record in the Bundesliga, the Black and Yellows may not need that injection of confidence. Dortmund have still never lost a league match at Signal Iduna Park under the 43-year-old, a run stretching over 31 games now.
However, FC Cologne have proved stingy opposition in the last few meetings. In fact, head coach Peter Stoger has not lost to Dortmund in five meetings.
The Rhinelanders impressed against Hoffenheim on the previous matchday and have the kind of organised, cohesive team that many forward lines find tough to crack.
Depending on how many players need resting after the energy-sapping comeback against Bayern, it would not be too surprising to see Dortmund struggle a bit on Saturday.
Prediction: 1-1
First goalscorer: Anthony Modeste
Wolfsburg vs. Bayern Munich
For Bayern Munich, a season with only one major trophy can never be considered a huge success.
Having appointed UEFA Champions League expert Carlo Ancelotti ahead of the current campaign, the Bavarians wanted to finally get over the hump in Europe's premier club competition and considered domestic success a fait accompli.
Thanks to crushing defeats to Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, however, Bayern will have to be content with a record-extending fifth Bundesliga championship in a row.
An eight-point advantage over second-placed RB Leipzig ought to do the trick, even though Bayern still have to travel to Saxony on the penultimate matchday.
A win on Saturday evening at Wolfsburg would go a long way to rendering that game a sidenote, given Bayern host SV Darmstadt 98 the following week, a team that might be relegated by then.
The Wolves have picked up their form a bit under former Bayern assistant coach Andries Jonker, who has won 11 points from eight games, including a win at Leipzig. But there is little to suggest they will be able to withstand the fury Bayern will surely have in their stomachs.
Prediction: 1-3
First goalscorer: Robert Lewandowski
Manchester United vs. Swansea City
The long unbeaten Premier League run continues for Manchester United but Marouane Fellaini's moment of madness at Manchester City on Thursday means Jose Mourinho has another player unavailable.
United really are down to the bare bones, but this is the type of fixture that can raise spirits.
Swansea City head to Old Trafford fighting for survival, sitting in the final relegation position.
A win against Stoke City has given them new hope of extending their six-year run in the top flight, but away games never seem easy for them. They have lost 13 of their 17 matches on the road this season and have not scored an away goal since March 11.
United were missing a man in the No. 10 role at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday, so maybe Wayne Rooney will return to the side to add some cohesion.
Prediction: 2-0
First goalscorer: Marcus Rashford
Everton vs. Chelsea
Chelsea are four points clear at the top of the table, but they will know this is a trip that could give Tottenham Hotspur one final ray of hope in the title race.
It looks unlikely the Blues will throw away their place at the top, but Everton have won their last eight home league games, so this won't be easy.
Throw in the fact they will be up against Romelu Lukaku, the striker they want to sign in the summer, and the signs of an upset begin to appear.
The Blues will be pleased to play before Spurs on Sunday, so at least the pressure will not seem too tense. However, if the scores are level heading into the late stages at Goodison Park, it could get nervy.
Chelsea's last away game ended in a 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford, but the likelihood is they will find a way to notch another three points here.
Prediction: 1-2
First goalscorer: Eden Hazard
Middlesbrough vs. Manchester City
Pep Guardiola will still be wondering how his side did not manage to win the Manchester derby on Thursday, but if they repeat the performance here we could be in for a goal glut.
Middlesbrough managed a clean sheet in midweek as they beat Sunderland 1-0, but it was their first win in 17 league matches.
Boro have scored just 14 goals at home this season so won't pose too much risk. And City's front line will surely prove too sharp on Sunday.
City breezed to a 3-0 win at Southampton recently, and it is easy to imagine this game following a similar pattern. It might take a while to break Boro down, but once they do, more goals should follow.
Prediction: 0-3
First goalscorer: Sergio Aguero
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal
The north London derby promises to be a classic affair as Tottenham have the chance to ensure Arsenal cannot finish above them this season.
Usually that would be an achievement in itself, but this Spurs team have higher expectations and want to win the title.
There are doubts about how Mauricio Pochettino's team perform under big-game pressure, but this home fixture against the old enemy is a chance to prove people wrong.
Spurs have become one of Europe's best attacking sides, and the Dele Alli-Harry Kane combination is likely to be key here.
Arsenal have discovered new self-belief and character in recent weeks, and it will be interesting to see whether manager Arsene Wenger sticks with the new back-three system.
Kane has scored in four of the last five meetings between the sides.
Prediction: 2-1
First goalscorer: Harry Kane
Roma vs. Lazio
In what could be Francesco Totti's final Derby della Capitale, AS Roma take on Lazio on Sunday with both teams desperate for the three points.
The Giallorossi are locked in a tight battle with Napoli for the second automatic Champions League berth, while their crosstown rivals sit fourth and are seeking their own place in Europe.
Roma won the last league meeting between the pair in December, but Simone Inzaghi's Lazio have since eliminated them from the Coppa Italia in a two-legged semi-final.
His side have scored more than 2.5 goals in each of their last four Serie A games and have found the back of the net at least twice in five of their last six away games.
Prediction: 2-2
First goalscorer: Radja Nainggolan
Crotone vs. AC Milan
In what should be a straightforward test, AC Milan travel to Crotone on Sunday, with the San Siro giants looking to keep up their pursuit for Serie A's final European berth.
However, coach Vincenzo Montella will have some selection issues, with Ruben Sosa and Mattia De Sciglio serving suspensions and Andrea Bertolacci, Ignazio Abate and Giacomo Bonaventura all out injured.
Furthermore, concerns continue over Alessio Romagnoli's fitness, and Crotone will be buoyed by a run of four matches without defeat. That streak includes victories against Chievo, Inter Milan and Sampdoria, as well as a draw against Torino.
However, the Rossoneri should have too much firepower for them.
Prediction: 2-1
First goalscorer: Gerard Deulofeu
Inter Milan vs. Napoli
Napoli's trip to Inter Milan on Sunday could have huge ramifications at the top of the Serie A table.
The visitors are locked in a battle for second place with Roma, and their recent draw with Sassuolo made a major dent in their efforts—they cannot afford to drop points once again.
Meanwhile, Inter's recent performances have been desperately poor; Stefano Pioli's men have failed to win in each of their last five outings.
With Napoli having scored at least two goals in their last 10 away matches in Serie A, and Inter scoring at least two goals in 10 of their last 12 home games, this could be a thrilling clash.
Prediction: 1-3
First goalscorer: Jose Callejon
Watford vs. Liverpool
Another defeat for Liverpool on Monday night and they really are going to slide away from Champions League football.
Manchester United and Arsenal still believe they can nab a top-four spot and the frailties in Liverpool's back line give them reason to do so.
Defending corners remains a real problem for Jurgen Klopp's side, and Crystal Palace had joy against them by taking advantage of the fact the full-back positions are often left exposed.
Watford have won their last three home matches without conceding a goal. Their football may not always be particularly pretty, but it can be effective.
Liverpool won the home fixture 6-1 earlier in the season but are not showing the same swagger they had back then.
Prediction: 1-0
First goalscorer: Troy Deeney