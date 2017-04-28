B/R Experts: Big-Game Predictions, April 28-May 1

0 of 14

After a round of midweek action, the breathless nature of the end to the season continues across Europe.

Premier League matches dominate the headlines in England, with the north London derby the highlight, and we also have league action in Spain, Germany and Italy.

Bleacher Report's Dean Jones has his finger on the pulse of English football and gives his verdict on the Premier League, while Italian football guru Adam Digby weighs in on the big games in Serie A.

Spanish football expert Karl Matchett will look after La Liga, and German football authority Lars Pollmann will select his winners in the Bundesliga.