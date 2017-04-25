    Arsenal Transfer News: Virgil Van Dijk Wanted by Gunners Amid Chelsea Rumours

    James DudkoFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2017

    Southampton's Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk warms up ahead of the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Southampton at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on January 14, 2017. / AFP / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)
    OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

    Arsenal will reportedly battle Premier League rivals Chelsea to sign Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk in the summer. The Netherlands international will cost around £50 million and is also wanted by Everton, Liverpool and Manchester City, even though Chelsea remain the favourites, per Jason Burt of the Daily Telegraph

     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    For more news, rumors and related stories about Virgil van Dijk, Arsenal and the Premier League, check out the Premier League and Arsenal streams on Bleacher Report's app.