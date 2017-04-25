WWE Rumors: Examining Latest Buzz Around Jinder Mahal, Baron Corbin and More

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

The surprise push of Jinder Mahal by WWE officials is perhaps the biggest story of the year so far, so it's no surprise to see him feature in the latest batch of rumors circulating online.

Mahal will face Randy Orton for the WWE Championship at Backlash on May 21, and while it remains to be seen whether he will win the belt, there are some interesting developments coming out about the details behind his push.

Elsewhere, there's a look further down the line at what SmackDown Live's main event scene could look like by the summer, with an early favorite to win the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Plus, there's news of heat on a newly traded SmackDown star.