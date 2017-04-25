NBA L2M Report: LeBron James Traveled Before Go-Ahead 3-Pointer in Game 4

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

LeBron James traveled prior to hitting a go-ahead three-pointer in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 106-102 Game 4 playoff win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, according to the NBA's Last Two Minute Report for the game.

The report states that LeBron moved his pivot foot at the start of his dribble, which should have resulted in a turnover with just over one minute remaining in the contest.

James' trifecta put Cleveland on top 103-102 with 1:07 left on the clock, and the Cavs went on to make three free throws to put the game away.

The victory completed a first-round sweep, although every contest was decided by six or fewer points.

LeBron finished Game 4 with a game-high 33 points to go along with 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals.

He was predictably the standout performer of the series as well, putting up 32.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 9.0 assists per contest.

Cleveland is the only team in the Eastern Conference to have earned a first-round sweep and one of two teams to do so across the league along with the Golden State Warriors.

