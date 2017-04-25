New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The New York Yankees (11-7) will go for their fourth straight win over the rival Boston Red Sox (11-8) as small road underdogs in the first of three consecutive games at Fenway Park on Tuesday. Both teams are chasing the Baltimore Orioles (12-5) for the lead in the American League East standings.

Betting line: The Red Sox opened as -140 favorites (wager $140 to win $100); the total is at 8.5 runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 4.1-3.8, Red Sox (MLB picks on every game)

Why the Yankees can pay on the MLB lines

The Yankees have been one of the early-season surprises so far in the American League, reeling off an eight-game winning streak following a 1-4 start to the year. They are 2-3 in their last five games after dropping two of three in an interleague road series against the Pittsburgh Pirates last weekend, but they may have been caught looking ahead a bit to this trip to Boston.

Regardless, New York will send Luis Severino (0-0, 4.05 ERA) to the mound, and the hard-throwing righty has struck out 27 batters in 20 innings.

Why the Red Sox can pay on the MLB lines

Like the Yankees, the Red Sox are also just 2-3 in their last five after losing two of three on the road versus the Baltimore Orioles last weekend. But before that, they had won five of six and finally started playing like the preseason favorites to win the division.

Reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello (1-2, 5.32) has gotten off to a slow start in 2017, although he is coming off his best effort in four starts despite Boston losing to the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 last Wednesday. Porcello allowed three unearned runs and six hits in seven innings with one walk and five strikeouts.

Smart betting pick

The Red Sox won 11 of the 19 games between the teams last season, losing the most recent three at Yankee Stadium at the end of September. They won eight of the 10 played at Fenway, and Porcello went 2-1 in three starts against New York overall with a 2.05 ERA.

Severino was 0-2 in three games versus Boston with a 7.30 ERA, so look for his struggles to continue in a Red Sox victory on Tuesday.

MLB betting trends

New York is 10-3 straight up in its last 13 games.

Boston is 4-1 SU in its last five games at home.

The total has gone over in five of New York's last seven games.

All MLB lines and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.