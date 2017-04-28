Best Players Still Available for NFL Draft Day 2April 28, 2017
Best Players Still Available for NFL Draft Day 2
Hurry up and wait. Hundreds of aspiring professional football players anxiously awaited to hear their name called during the first round of the 2017 NFL draft in Philadelphia, and it never happened.
Aside from 32 fortunate individuals, the rest endured the excrutiating experience of not being selected Thursday as their dreams continue to hang in the balance.
Every draft fan remembers Aaron Rodgers and Brady Quinn waiting in the green room as cameras became transfixed on the falling stars. But they were still selected in the first round. Draft-day tumbles are never forgotten.
Despite an individual's disappointment of still being available on Day 2 of the draft, NFL teams should be excited about the available talent pool. Multiple prospects once deemed first-round talents are still on the board.
As a result, it's time to update Bleacher Report's draft board before the second and third rounds begin.
OG Forrest Lamp, Western Kentucky
Western Kentucky's Forrest Lamp is arguably the best blocker in this year's NFL draft class, yet he's still available at the start of the second round.
Why?
A couple reasons jump to the forefront.
First, he doesn't fit prototypical standards. Lamp has been one of college football's most dominant left tackles over the past three seasons. In fact, Pro Football Focus graded him among the five best college offensive tackles in each of those campaigns. But he lacks the length teams want at the position. With 32 ¼-inch arms, Lamp is built more like a guard. As such, his overall value lessened.
Second, this year's offensive line class as a whole took a hit during the first round. Garett Bolles became the lowest drafted offensive tackle in modern draft history when the Denver Broncos chose the Utah product with the 20th overall pick. Only two offensive linemen came off the board during the opening frame.
Lamp remains a top blocker with instant-impact potential along an offensive interior. Once Day 2 starts, teams is search of a building block up front should quickly jump at the opportunity to select the Hilltopper.
CB Quincy Wilson, Florida
Defensive backs weren't selected as fast or furiously as expected during the first round. Ultimately, teams selected eight, but multiple first-round talents are still available.
Florida's Quincy Wilson tops the list.
The 6'1", 211-pound defensive back has all the tools necessary to excel at the next level. Obviously, his size and length play a factor. But he also comes out of a system where he was asked to play zone and man coverage while consistently dropping in a backpedal.
Wilson saved his best for last and developed into a top-flight cover corner during his final season on campus.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Florida product finished first overall among college corners in coverage snaps per receptions and third in yards per coverage snap and opposing quarterback rating.
The second-team All-SEC performer may not be the most fluid cover corner, but his ability to overwhelm receivers with his jam and excel in multiple coverage schemes make him a solid No. 2 cornerback at worst.
S Budda Baker, Washington
Yoda was wrong. Size doesn't matter.
If size didn't matter, Washington's Budda Baker would have been a first-round selection. His play in 2016 was as good or better than first-round safeties Jamal Adams, Malik Hooker and Jabrill Peppers. In fact, only Adams graded higher last season, per Pro Football Focus.
Instead, the 5'11", 195-pound safety is still waiting to hear his name called.
Watching Baker play turned into a joyous experience. His ability to drive on the football and close the gap between himself and receivers is second to none. He reads a play, trusts himself and explodes toward his target.
The safety also served as Washington's nickel corner. Baker often lined up against bigger targets or tight ends and excelled. PFF graded him as a top-10 performer in coverage snaps per receptions, yards per coverage snap and opposing quarterback rating when covering the slot.
With the ability to play free or strong safety as well as nickel corner, Baker's all-around skill set should supersede any size concerns. After all, the All-American only missed one game during the past three seasons.
OT Cam Robinson, Alabama
At one point during this year's draft cycle, Alabama's Cam Robinson was considered a top-10 talent. But his game began to be picked apart as the months progressed.
Inconsistency plagued the 21-year old even though he captured the Outland Trophy as the nation's best interior lineman.
At 6'6" and 322 pounds with 35 ½-inch arms, Robinson has all of the physical teams to become an NFL left tackle. He dominated at the point of attack on a regular basis and excelled as a run-blocker. During the NFL combine, Robinson showed he's a fluid athlete, too, who should be able to man a team's blind side.
Concerns arose with potential technique flaws. The Alabama product played off-balance at times. Sometimes, he looked top-heavy. Other times, he wouldn't finish blocks.
Robinson's raw ability is obvious. It comes down to him showing that he wants to improve and become a consistent professional. Clearly, teams have questions if he'll mature and become the dominant player he has the potential to be.
DT Malik McDowell, Michigan State
Much like Cam Robinson, Malik McDowell's natural ability isn't in question. His drive is.
The Michigan State product was another highly touted prospect who didn't live up to expectations during his final season on campus.
After looking like a dominant force during his freshman and sophomore campaigns, the 20-year-old defensive lineman regressed in 2016. As a junior, McDowell managed a meager seven tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
An ankle injury did slow the 6'6", 295-pound defender. When the two-time second-team All-Big Ten selection is healthy and going all-out, he does things a man shouldn't be capable of doing. He's big, athletic and flexible with dominant traits. Sadly, those skills don't show up on a consistent basis.
Why should a team still consider McDowell with a high second-round selection?
"Guys that can win on the inside are invaluable," an AFC national scout told NFL.com's Bucky Brooks. "They disrupt the timing and rhythm of the quarterback with their instant pressure up the gut. I almost believe they are more valuable than edge-rushers due to their ability to win immediately in the A-gap."
RB Dalvin Cook, Florida State
Florida State's Dalvin Cook continues the parade of top talents who didn't become the first-round picks many envisioned.
Cook is an exceptional and explosive runner. He left Florida State as the program's all-time leading rusher with 4,464 yards. Based on his ability to carry the football, the two-time first-team All-American is a top-15 talent. He graded as college football's most elusive runner, per Pro Football Focus. According to the Tampa Bay Times' Thomas Bassinger, the Miami native registered 125 explosive plays (runs of 12 or more yards and receptions of 16 or more yards) during his college career.
But multiple red flags appeared during Cook's evaluation.
"Fumbles and arrests are a bad combination," an NFC executive told NFL.com's Lance Zierlein. "He's got a lot of ability but he's got on-the-field problems with ball security and multiple arrests off of it. You have to decide if he will be responsible with more money and more time on his hands."
Until this point, teams aren't comfortable enough with Cook to warrant a selection despite his immense talent as a runner.
CB Kevin King, Washington
Kevin King's expected rise up draft boards didn't happen. The fact it didn't came as a surprise.
The Washington product is an outstanding athlete at 6'3" and 200 pounds. He finished among the top five cornerbacks at the NFL Scouting Combine in vertical jump, three-cone drill, short shuttle and 60-yard shuttle. Actually, he was the fastest of any participant in Indianapolis with his 6.56-second three-cone and 3.89-second short shuttle performances.
In doing so, an automatic argument ensues that he's a workout warrior. Nothing could be further from the truth.
King started 34 games in Washington's secondary as both a safety and cornerback. He also served as the team's nickel corner in 2015. During the 2016 campaign, the California native led the Huskies with 13 pass breakups.
He can be quicker throughout his transition and more explosive overall, but his size, length and ball skills tend to make up for those inadequacies.
CB Chidobe Awuzie, Colorado
Colorado's Chidobe Awuzie is a linebacker playing cornerback.
The defensive back isn't worried about getting physical. He left Colorado as the school's all-time leader in tackles for a loss by a defensive back (26), second in third-down stops (47) and fifth in pass deflections (35).
During his time with the Buffaloes, the first-team All-Pac-12 performer played both safety and cornerback spots, nickel corner and nickel linebacker. As more NFL teams look to vary their defensive sub-packages, this level of versatility is extremely valuable.
Awuzie doesn't have to enter the professional ranks with a set position. A team can use him in a similar fashion to Tyrann Mathieu. One could line him up as a corner, keep him over the top as a free safety or just allow the 6'0", 202-pound defender with 4.43 speed to pair with a talented linebacker in nickel packages. He has the experience and skill set to do whatever a defensive coordinator asks of him.
"Teams really don't know what to put me at right now, and that's great for me because I really don't want to be limited," Awuzie said at the combine, per CSN Philly's Dave Zangaro. "I'm just a ballplayer. That's been great that I can kind of be a jack-of-all-trades for teams."
S Obi Melifonwu, Connecticut
Once upon a time, a UConn defensive back lit up the NFL combine with an otherworldly performance. After Byron Jones' coming-out party in 2015, lighting struck twice.
Connecticut safety Obi Melifonwu is an athletic freak show, too. The 6'4", 222-pound defensive back posted a 4.40-second 40-yard dash, 44-inch vertical jump and 11'9" broad jump.
Because of his tremendous natural assets, Melifonwu's on-field abilities have been overlooked. While he may not be the most instinctive safety, the London native, who grew up in Massachusetts, led the Huskies in 2016 with 118 total tackles and four interceptions.
The safety then stole the show at the Senior Bowl with his impressive physique and practice performances.
"He's going to get a lot better in the pros and he has that elite size that will get him overdrafted," an AFC pro personnel director told NFL.com's Lance Zierlein.
LB Zach Cunningham, Vanderbilt
True three-down linebackers are difficult to acquire, yet one is still available as Day 2 of the draft starts at 7 p.m. ET.
After Alabama's Reuben Foster, Vanderbilt's Zach Cunningham can make a case he's the best all-around linebacker in this year's class.
"He's a modern-day linebacker," an anonymous scout told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Bob McGinn. "He goes sideline to sideline. Led the SEC in tackles. Tough, very athletic."
When a prospect is described as a "modern-day linebacker," he's viewed as someone who displays range and a certain comfort level working in space. The days of downhill, thumping linebackers trying to knock snot bubbles out of a running back are long gone.
Versatility is far more valuable. All Cunningham did was produce when he lined up at numerous spots. The two-time first-team All-SEC selection led the conference with 125 total tackles in 2016 and finished third with 16.5 tackles for loss.
The 6'3", 234-pound linebacker has a chance to be the next Derrick Johnson.
DE Jordan Willis, Kansas State
Kansas State's Jordan Willis is a wonderful example of a prospect who makes scouts go back to the game film after his predraft workouts to see if they missed something.
This year's Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year played exceptionally well for the Wildcats with 17.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. The 21-year-old defender amassed 39.5 tackles for loss and 25 sacks as a three-year starter.
However, his lateral agility and ability to bend off the edge were questioned throughout the process. Instead, Willis was viewed as a "try hard" pass-rusher, who won through determination and outlasting blockers.
Willis destroyed that perception during his combine workout. The 6'4", 255-pound defender ran a 4.53-second 40-yard dash with top-five performances in the change-of-direction drills. He ran a 6.85-second three-cone drill and a 4.28-second short shuttle.
Once those previous questions were put to bed, Willis rose up boards as a legitimate pass-rusher with enough explosion off the edge to translate his potential into NFL production.
QB DeShone Kizer, Notre Dame
With signal-callers already off the board, quarterback-needy teams will become more desperate to acquire a talent like Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer in the second round.
Physically, Kizer is everything a team wants in its quarterback. He stands 6'4" and weighs 233 pounds with an arm to effortlessly make difficult throws. His willingness to stand tall in the pocket and stare down oncoming pass-rushers or blitzes is his greatest asset.
His regression during the previous season is worrisome, though.
As a sophomore, Kizer looked like a future No. 1 overall pick. He completed 63 percent of his passes for 2,884 yards, 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He ran for 520 more yards with 10 scores on the ground. But he lost three of his top four receivers, the team's starting running back and his blindside protector to the NFL after the 2015 campaign.
"To be able to experience 4-8 and also experience a 10-win season Fiesta Bowl trip, I'm able to compare the two seasons and determine the different things that go into winning—the leadership things, the culture things, how do I approach my teammates," the quarterback said, per NFL.com's Dan Parr.
When asked to take on a bigger role, Kizer failed to answer the call. His completion percentage, yards per attempt and quarterback rating all dropped. His mechanics fell apart, and Kizer's play became far more erratic.
Any team that selects the Notre Dame product will do so with the hope the 2015 version shows up at the next level and not the 2016 edition.
LB Tim Williams, Alabama
Talent trumps trepidation. Eventually teams reach a point where a player's value override potential concern areas.
Alabama's Tim Williams is one of the draft class' best pure pass-rushers. Usually, such a designation would slot a prospect in the first round. Williams has multiple factors going against him, though.
On the field, the edge defender never served as an every-down defender. According to Pro Football Focus, Williams only played 30.8 percent of Alabama's defensive snaps during the last two seasons. Even in limited time, Williams registered 28.5 tackles for loss and 19.5 sacks.
Off the field, whichever team eventually selects Williams must understand with his history. In September, he was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, per Bama Insider's Aaron Settles. The Louisiana native also admitted to multiple failed drug tests at the NFL combine, per Yahoo Sports' Eric Edholm.
Plus, he turns 24 years old before the end of the 2017 campaign.
Williams' ability to get after opposing quarterbacks is counted among the best available. An organization can land a premier pass-rush specialist in the second round if it's comfortable with the person.
RB Joe Mixon, Oklahoma
When a franchise picks Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon, his selection will draw more attention than any other in this year's draft class.
There's no mistaking the fact Mixon is ultratalented. In 2016, the Oklahoma back ran for 1,274 yards and 10 touchdowns, while snagging 37 receptions for 538 yards. Mixon is also an explosive kick returner.
At 6'1" and 226 pounds, the California native may not immediately develop into a feature back, but his ability to affect multiple areas makes him an intriguing option as part of a running back rotation.
Mixon displays explosive tendencies to create chunk plays by creating mismatches in space and making defenders miss as a runner. His skill set projects as a first-round pick, yet he's still on the board due to a well-documented domestic violence history. Mixon hit a young woman in 2014 after she struck him. The two reached a civil settlement agreement before the draft, per ESPN.com's Jake Trotter.
Whichever team selects Mixon will experience blowback from the decision. If the franchise is willing to accept that fact, there's no reason to pass on the talented runner during Day 2 of the draft.
C Pat Elflein, Ohio State
Ohio State's Pat Elflein is the top center prospect and an immediate starter for an organization. His value extends beyond his ability to snap the ball, though.
While listed as a center, Elflein also brings starting experience at guard.
"I told them I have experience starting at right, left guard and center and that I'm able to play all three, and switch around and be versatile," he said during the combine, per Land-Grant Holy Land's Matt Tamanini. "I feel like that's a good marketing tool for me, and so I just tell them whatever the need is I can do it and do it at a high level."
Since NFL teams generally carry only seven offensive linemen on game days, the ability to play multiple positions adds to a prospect's value. Thus, an organization can draft Elflein with the intention of playing either spot.
What said team will acquire is the most technically sound blocker in this year's class. Elflein does a fantastic job getting his fits in both the run and pass games. He continually works to establish his hands and drives defenders after contact. The Ohio State product may not be the most physically gifted lineman, but he's a potential impact blocker.
"I think he could have the same fast impact on a team's running game that Zach Martin had in Dallas," an NFC West scout told NFL.com's Lance Zierlein. "Safe draft pick to me."
DE Derek Rivers, Youngstown State
Outside of Texas A&M's Myles Garrett, Youngstown State's Derek Rivers is arguably the class' most fluid and natural pass-rusher.
In three seasons as a starter, Rivers accumulated 52 tackles for loss—as many as Tennessee's Derek Barnett—and 38 sacks—which is more than any of the edge defender drafted in the first round. According to the Penguins official site, the three-time first-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference selection also added 47 career quarterback hurries.
The defensive end excelled at the Senior Bowl, too. He registered a sack, hit and hurry during 14 pass-rushing snaps, per Pro Football Focus.
Rivers' ability to get to opposing signals-callers is not in question. The FCS product displays good body lean and flexibility to turn the edge against offensive tackles. He showed the ability to convert speed to power. Plus, he's an outstanding athlete.
At 6'4" and 248 pounds, Rivers posted top-five performances among defensive linemen in four combine categories. The defensive end ran a 4.61-second 40-yard dash, completed 30 bench reps, posted a 35-inch vertical and completed a 6.94-second three-cone drill.
Concerns arise about where he plays at the next level. The North Carolina native is long and lean. He performs well against the run, but can he hold up against NFL blockers? This may force him to outside linebacker in certain schemes or a pass-rushing specialist early in his career.
LB Tyus Bowser, Houston
Every coach and scout gets excited when they watch a premium athlete play. Even if that athlete doesn't perform to expected levels, the potential is present to blossom into something more.
Houston's Tyus Bowser presents as much potential as any prospect. The former two-sport star played both football and basketball during his first two seasons on campus before committing to the gridiron.
"It was something that I wanted to do, something that I enjoyed doing, just being around the basketball guys, being around the football guys," Boswer said in an interview with Senior Bowl officials. "Learn from all types of coaches, and I felt like a lot of that just helped me along the way as far using what I did in basketball and transferring that to the field.
As a junior, Bowser became a full-time starter and registered 6.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. His production increased to 12 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks as a senior even though he missed four games due to a broken orbital bone after he got in a fight with a teammate.
What stands out is the linebacker's raw athleticism. At 6'3" and 247 pounds, Bowser runs a 4.65-second 40-yard dash with a 37.5-inch vertical, 10'7" broad jump and 6.75-second three-cone drill. Every coach wants to mold a player with a set of raw tools like Bowser's.
OT Taylor Moton, Western Michigan
With the heavy emphasis on passing games, the value gap between a left tackle and right tackle continues to narrow. Right tackle is no longer viewed as an inferior position. Instead, the strong side had better be just as adept at protecting the passer.
Western Michigan's Taylor Moton is the best available pure right tackle prospect. Moton is a mountain of a man at 6'5" and a rock solid 319 pounds with 34 ⅛-inch arms.
"He's really strong and he looks like an NFL starter is supposed to look," an AFC assistant offensive line coach told NFL.com's Lance Zierlein.
A four-year starter at right tackle and guard, Moton engulfs defenders at the point of attack and explodes through his hips upon contact. Once defenders are in his grasp, they rarely work themselves free of Moton's bear paws.
At the combine, the 52-game starter proved to be more athletic than anticipated. Moton posted a 30.5-inch vertical and 4.58-second short shuttle. Both numbers were counted among the top four performances among offensive linemen.
Even if Moton doesn't succeed at right tackle, a fallback option exists as a potential starting guard.
QB Davis Webb, California
Throughout the predraft process, four quarterbacks—Clemson's Deshaun Watson, North Carolina's Mitchell Trubisky, Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer and Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes—were viewed as a step above other available signal-callers.
A fifth, Cal's Davis Webb, worked his way into the top tier. An anonymous NFL executive told NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, "I think he will end up being the best quarterback of this draft class."
The physical tools are present for Webb to be considered a top prospect. He's 6'5" and 229 pounds with a rocket arm. He also finished among the top five quarterbacks at the NFL combine in the 40-yard dash (4.79 seconds), vertical jump (33 inches), broad jump (9'10"), three-cone drill (6.92 seconds) and short shuttle (4.21 seconds).
As a one-year starter for the Cal Bears—after transferring from Texas Tech—Davis completed 61.6 percent of his passes for 4,295 yards, 37 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. His accuracy and mechanics were erratic at best. Yet teams see his potential because Webb endeared himself with his work ethic and knowledge of the game.
"His study habits were pretty dramatic," said Jim Zorn, the former NFL head coach and Webb's quarterback coach, per USA Today's Tom Pelissero. "He did those things that nobody had to tell him to do."
WR Chris Godwin, Penn State
Coaches teach wide receivers from start of their careers, "If the ball is in the air, go up and get it. It's yours."
Penn State's Chris Godwin is reminiscent of another former Nittany Lion, Allen Robinson, who excelled at high-pointing the football.
Godwin carried the momentum of an exceptional Rose Bowl performance into the offseason. The third-team All-Big Ten receiver caught nine passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns against the USC Trojans before declaring early for the draft. He finished his campaign with 59 receptions for 982 yards and 11 scores.
The Philadelphia native wins more than his share of 50-50 balls. He's a physical target at 6'1" and 209 pounds.
But he surprised NFL scouts when he ran a 4.42-second 40-yard dash at the combine. He also finished among the top five wide receivers with 19 bench press reps and a 4.00-second short shuttle.
With better than anticipated speed and athleticism coupled with Godwin's catch radius and ability to make difficult receptions, the Penn State product worked himself from a mid- to late-round talent into a potential second-round selection.
OG Dan Feeney, Indiana
Indiana's Dan Feeney is another example proving this year's offensive line class isn't as poor as it's portrayed. Yes, the offensive tackle class isn't very deep, but the offensive interior is much stronger, particularly at guard.
Feeney is another tailor-made interior blocker.
At 6'4" and 305 pounds, the two-time first-team All-American is athletic and technically sound. He stays square on his blocks, whether he's working against a defensive tackle lined up over him or making his way to the second level. Feeney's lateral agility is his greatest strength. He's an ideal fit in a heavy zone scheme. Although, his pad level can be more consistent.
As a pass blocker, Feeney is even better. The four-year starter allowed only two sacks during his entire career, per Pro Football Focus. This stat is even more impressive considering the guard played 3,607 collegiate snaps.
Those snap numbers decreased during Feeney's senior campaign because he suffered a concussion that cost him four games. He also missed the entirety of the 2013 campaign due to a foot injury. His medical history certainly factors into his evaluation.
Otherwise, Feeney has the ability to step in and start at right guard for multiple offenses.
DT Chris Wormley, Michigan
Certain top talents can be overshadowed by more heralded teammates. Michigan's Chris Wormley didn't have the Jabrill Peppers' hype or register as many sacks as Taco Charlton, but he's a top defensive prospect in his own right.
Wormley played defensive end for the Wolverines at 6'5" and 298 pounds, but he's expected to convert to defensive tackle or play 5-technique in a three-man front at the next level. The two-time academic All-Big Ten performer did the dirty work within Michigan's scheme. He set the edge, consistently shed blocks and played at heel's depth.
The defensive lineman still finished with nine tackles for loss and six blocks. As an added bonus, he blocked three kicks.
The Toledo, Ohio, native then provided an exceptional pro-day workout. Wormley posted 4.86-second 40-yard dash, 31.5-inch vertical, 9'2" broad jump, 4.58-second short shuttle and 7.08 three-cone drill, per NFLDraftScout.com. With that workout, Wormley tested among the 93.9 percentile for NFL interior defensive lineman, per Three Sigma Athlete's Zach Whitman.
Considering the fact this year's defensive tackle crop is thin, Wormley's value is at an all-time high.
S Marcus Sanders-Williams, Utah
When evaluating a safety prospect, a designation is often made identifying individuals as a free or strong safety. As the game evolves, the more a safety can do, the more valuable he becomes. However, free safeties are generally more prized due to their ball skills.
Earlier in the draft, Ohio State's Malik Hooker became a top-10 selection based on his range and ability to create turnovers. After Hooker, Utah's Marcus Sanders-Williams is the draft's most natural center fielder.
"He's like Eric Weddle in terms of his ability to work," an anonymous scout told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Bob McGinn. "True professional. Great tester. Rare athlete. Very good ball skills. May be a corner."
Williams-Sanders is a tremendous athlete along the back line. The 6'1", 202-pound safety finished top five among defensive backs at the combine in vertical jump (43.5 inches), broad jump (10'9"), three-cone drill (6.85 seconds) and 60-yard shuttle (11.26 seconds).
In three seasons, the California native snagged 11 interceptions, defended 19 passes and forced four fumbles. However, Sanders-Williams isn't the most physical defender, and he's better served playing the deep third instead of lining up in the box.
DE Carl Lawson, Auburn
Teams in search of a pass-rushing specialist shouldn't overlook Auburn's Carl Lawson. He displays amazing first-step quickness. At times, it looks like he's fired out of a cannon once the ball is snapped.
At 6'2" and 261 pounds, Lawson isn't an every-down defender, though.
He'll enter the league as a pass-rushing specialist. His value is dependent on how a team envisions his development. If Lawson can become a full-time hand-in-the-dirt defensive end or 3-4 outside linebacker, he won't be available for long. If teams are worried about his long-term potential, he could experience a rather big slide for a defender once considered a first-round talent.
As a junior, the Auburn product registered 13.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks. However, the first-team All-American also has a medical history to overcome. He dealt with a torn ACL and hip injury during his time with the Tigers.
The sack artist is an explosive edge presence, but he's not the most flexible or consistent performer. All of this must be taken account when considering his ability as a pure pass-rusher.
RB Curtis Samuel, Ohio State
NFL passing attacks are built on mismatches.
A primary reason why the New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons—aside from their quarterbacks—are so successful comes down to the fact each offense presents difficult matchups for opposing defenses, whether it's Rob Gronkowski, Michael Thomas or Julio Jones.
An offense is only as effective as the weapons that surround the quarterback. If the skill positions can't create chunk plays, it grows stagnant.
Ohio State wide receiver/running back Curtis Samuel creates a conundrum for opposing defenses. He's Urban Meyer's latest version of Percy Harvin. The 5'11", 196-pound weapon ran for 865 yards and amassed 771 receiving yards with 15 total touchdowns in 2016.
With 4.31-second 40-yard dash speed, Samuel is a threat to score any time he touches the ball. He'll never be an every-down back, but a creative offensive coordinator can use him as more than a gadget player.
Samuel may not be the most natural receiver, but he must be accounted for every time he's on the field.