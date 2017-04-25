WWE SmackDown: Potential Spoilers, Rumors, News and Preview for April 25

Credit: WWE.com

Tuesday's WWE SmackDown is stacked.

The blue brand's lineup for its visit to Des Moines, Iowa, feels like a mini-pay-per-view. Charlotte Flair will take on Naomi for the SmackDown Women's Championship, a Beat the Clock Challenge will clear up the tag team title picture, and WWE champ Randy Orton has a No Disqualification match ahead of him.

Monday's Raw was a series of disappointments. Tuesday's SmackDown, meanwhile, has all the ingredients to blow the pre-Payback go-home show out of the water.

The Backlash PPV won't arrive until May 21, so SmackDown has room to play with its stories. Do major surprises await? Will The Queen dethrone Naomi?

Read on for a breakdown of what to expect for Team Blue in Iowa. Thanks to backstage news, storyline analysis and the SmackDown preview on WWE.com, fans can get an early look at Tuesday's show before it airs at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network.



News, Potential Spoilers

Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc) that WWE is very high on Baron Corbin, even more so than Braun Strowman. He is expected to be in the WWE title picture later in the year.

The company will likely showcase him plenty in the meantime then. And defeats promise to be rare.

As for the commentary situation, announcer Mauro Ranallo will apparently remain out of the picture.

Tufayal Ahmed of Newsweek affirmed that Ranallo and WWE have agreed to part ways. "A WWE spokesperson confirmed Ranallo's exit and said he will remain under contract through August 12," Ahmed wrote.

Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Nick Paglino of Wrestle Zone) that WWE wants to get a faction featuring The Singh Brothers (formerly The Bollywood Boyz) and Jinder Mahal going. There's the possibility that the company could add Jeet Rama and Kishan Raftar from NXT to the group.

SmackDown Streaks

Kevin Owens won his first match since moving to the SmackDown brand during the Superstar Shake-up. The Prizefighter knocked off Gary Gandy with ease. That broke a losing streak for KO.

He had previously lost four straight bouts on Raw, per CageMatch.net.

If WWE is smart, it will have Owens stockpile victories, be it against tomato cans like Gandy or otherwise. The company too often has its midcard champs lose in non-title action, draining their momentum in the process.

When Breezango steps onto the SmackDown stage on Tuesday, the flashy pair will be desperate for a win. As seen on CageMatch.net, Breezango has lost six consecutive matches on SmackDown and is winless in 2017.

WWE doesn't need to turn them into the modern-day version of The Road Warriors, but a win here or there would do wonders for Tyler Breeze and Fandango's credibility.

A Loaded Lineup

Shinsuke Nakamura is scheduled to kick off SmackDown with an interview.

The King of Strong Style has said very little since joining the blue brand a few weeks back. This will be the first real opportunity for SmackDown fans to get to know him.

After embarrassing Dolph Ziggler on April 11, Nakamura can be assured The Showoff will make his mark during the segment at some point.

The Usos will find out who their next challenger is by the end of the night. The Colons, The Ascension, Breezango and American Alpha will all battle in a Beat the Clock Challenge to determine the next No. 1 contender.

American Alpha is the only babyface in that group and the only squad with any real history with The Usos. That seems like the obvious direction to go, but Mahal earning a shot at the WWE Championship last week is a reminder that SmackDown can certainly throw a curveball.

And before Bray Wyatt welcomes Orton into his House of Horrors on Sunday's Payback pay-per-view, one of his followers will get a crack at the WWE champ.

Erick Rowan will collide with Orton in a No Disqualification match. Rowan hasn't been presented as much of a threat in the past, so The Viper will enter as the heavy favorite.

This is a great opportunity to showcase Rowan, have him test Orton and look formidable in the process.

Tuesday's SmackDown will also feature a rematch between AJ Styles and Baron Corbin. Last week's bout ended in a count-out, with Styles just escaping with a victory.

This is part of a stopgap feud as The Phenomenal One waits to see whether he will challenge Owens or Chris Jericho for the United States Championship following Payback.

And thanks to a win over Naomi on the latest edition of SmackDown, Flair is a three-count away from becoming women's champ again.

Flair dominated Naomi in their last encounter, with The Queen able to keep her foe grounded for the most part. If we see a repeat performance, Flair will become the first wrestler to win both the Raw and SmackDown women's titles.

Even if history isn't made, Tuesday's show is packed with intrigue. The battle between the brands this week is poised to be a one-sided slobberknocker in Team Blue's favor.