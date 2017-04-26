Chicago Bears Final 7-Round Mock Draft

Chicago Bears Final 7-Round Mock DraftApril 26, 2017
Hours separate the Chicago Bears from a string of franchise-altering decisions at the 2017 NFL draft.
Sounds dramatic, sure. But this year's draft is the tipping point for a rebuild orchestrated by general manager Ryan Pace. Years of roster turnover and a stopgap approach to free agency have led to this moment, where the Bears either hit on another strong draft class or fall into a holding pattern of sorts.
One could argue the Bears find themselves in the perfect position given the makeup of the 2017 class. Boasting incredible depth at defensive back, pass rushers and tight ends, Chicago can take any number of approaches to the draft and still come away with positive grades and a strong outlook for the future.
Below, let's take one final look at a seven-round mock draft based on a combination of how the Bears should draft and what the author would do. Mocks are an inexact science, so keep in mind this is simply one avenue the Bears could take in a class offering many viable paths.
Round 1 (3)
The Pick: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
The idea of drafting a quarterback at No. 3 doesn't seem like the most popular notion with fans.
But neither was the signing of Mike Glennon.
See the problem? The Bears need to address the most important position of all and do it well or little else in the rebuilding process matters. Look at what the Bears gave up for Jay Cutler and what they got out of it. Here, a draft pick is just a draft pick.
The numbers behind Glennon's contract say it all—Pace has everything on the table as he searches for a franchise passer. What essentially amounts to a one-year deal for Glennon based on guaranteed money reveals Pace will take a shot at another quarterback in this draft.
And why not do it at No. 3 with Clemson's Deshaun Watson?
Saying a quarterback is a winner is a silly way to evaluate a prospect, but we'd be remiss not to mention Watson elevated Clemson to new heights, slaying both an Alabama dynasty and the term "Clemsoning" in a mere casual manner.
More importantly, Watson has a strong arm, good size (6'2", 221 pounds) and can take off in a way that might remind some of Marcus Mariota. Now is the point where we remind readers Pace wanted Mariota.
Fans should too.
Watson gives the Bears a new face of the franchise. He learns for a year, then challenges Glennon for the starting job. Maybe offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains helps him reach his ceiling.
The downside to Watson is missing on a great pass rusher or defensive back. But in a draft littered with them, it's hard to justify missing on one of maybe four guys who have a realistic shot at becoming franchise players under center.
Round 2 (36)
The Pick: Budda Baker, S, Washington
Potential franchise quarterback in tow, the Bears can get down to business in Round 2 by hitting on the next critical need, defensive back.
While it might've been nice to have a guy at No. 3, keep in mind Ohio State's Malik Hooker is a bit of a project and has an injury history. The falloff between LSU's Jamal Adams and Washington's Budda Baker isn't as big as the too-long draft process' hype machine might suggest.
Baker is a little smaller than desired at 5'10" and 195 pounds, but sheer coverage instincts and range make him one of the best coverage defensive backs in the draft.
"I would leave him as a centerfielder and then roll him down over the slot if you needed too. He's too small to cover tight ends, but he's got great instincts in coverage which is why he should shine as a single-high," an NFC scout told NFL.com's Lance Zierlein.
There's no such thing as having too many quality defensive backs on the roster in today's NFL. Baker would slot right in as a rookie and doesn't have to push other guys off the field. Quintin Demps is a quality veteran leader who knows how to force turnovers and Deon Bush and Adrian Amos could still play quality snap numbers as an extra in subpackages.
Baker doesn't fix the defense overnight. But he's an upgrade on what the Bears trotted out last year and will benefit greatly if an already-strong front seven can stay healthy and apply pressure.
Round 3 (67)
The Pick: Desmond King, DB, Iowa
Athletes and versatility are the name of the game for the Bears in the draft this year.
Bonus points if it comes at a position of need alongside strong value.
Hence Iowa's Desmond King. Some might scoff at the idea of a defensive back in back-to-back rounds, especially on a roster flirting with the idea of moving guys like Deiondre` Hall or Kyle Fuller to safety to make room.
But what do the Bears really have? Truthfully, a bunch of "what if" players. What if Fuller can stay healthy? What if free agents Marcus Cooper and Prince Amukamara finally live up to expectations under the guidance of coordinator Vic Fangio? It goes on and on, but competition isn't a bad thing.
And what do we know about Pace? Lately, when the man identifies a position he wants to attack, the man attacks. Think adding so many linebackers over the past few years or doubling up at wideout and corner this year in free agency.
King can push for playing time as a rookie at either safety or corner. He's 5'10" and 201 pounds and posted elite numbers in three-cone drill (6.67 seconds), 20-yard shuttle (4.18) and 60-yard shuttle (11.57). A deep class pushes the versatile defender down the board. And media ranks aren't everything, but his stock has finally cooled to where it should, slotting him 73rd at ESPN.com and 70th at CBSSports.com.
An offseason of completely revamping the secondary ends with King and brightens the long-term outlook.
Round 4 (111)
The Pick: Vince Biegel, EDGE, Wisconsin
Defense, defense and defense.
With quarterback set, a stud running back, elite interior offensive line and blossoming players at wideout (Cameron Meredith and Kevin White) and tight end (potentially Dion Sims), Pace can keep getting Fangio high-upside talents to do with as he pleases.
Wisconsin's Vince Biegel certainly fits the mold.
Biegel comes in at 6'3" and 246 pounds with a relentless work effort and the upside of a guy who can wreak havoc as a rusher when used well, which Fangio won't have a problem doing.
While far from an every down starter, let Biegel run free in blitzing situations with Leonard Floyd, Pernell McPhee and good things can happen. He's a rotational rusher at best, which these days can make all the difference.
Otherwise, given the injury problems at linebacker last year, Biegel is nice insurance and a leader on special teams.
Round 4 (117)
The Pick: Dawuane Smoot, DL, Illinois
Given what Fangio likes to do up front, more versatile bodies is a need going into the draft even if the front office spent a third-round pick on Jonathan Bullard last year.
This slot is a good time to address the issue, especially if Illinois' Dawuane Smoot is still on the board.
Smoot takes a tumble down the board this year because he's coming off a down season. But he had the look of a breakout star going into last year and just got coached up by a guy Bears fans will know, Lovie Smith.
Standing at 6'3" and 264 pounds, Smoot looks like an end who can apply pressure and get low to stop the rush. Maybe he doesn't necessarily have the elite quick-twitch athleticism needed to win consistently at the next level around the edge, but he's situational depth with solid upside.
On a line led by Akiem Hicks coming off the best year of his career, Smoot pushes out rebuild-only veterans like Mitch Unrein and joins the upside-minded fray.
Round 5 (147)
The Pick: Jeremy Sprinkle, TE, Arkansas
Offense has to come back into play at some point regardless of the nice budding pieces Pace has planted around the quarterback position.
Even if Sims turns out to be a quality receiving weapon as he continues to develop that part of his game, the Bears still have to worry about the oft-injured ways of veteran Zach Miller.
Such a theme in mind, the Bears should pull the trigger on Arkansas' Jeremy Sprinkle here. A deep class pushes him way down the board, but a 6'5", 252-pound tight end who doesn't specialize in anything but does everything well is hard to ignore.
Sprinkle blocked well in college but needs to add bulk to do so in the pros. But he's got sure hands on short routes and in the red zone, not to mention the ability to make a difference on special teams, which will keep him on Chicago's roster long enough to stick around for a long time, if not eventually rise to the starting gig.
Round 7 (221)
The Pick: Travin Dural, WR, LSU
Adding an athlete who might be able to stick on the roster while contributing right away is always a good move in the seventh round.
Travin Dural's stock is one of the more difficult to figure out this year. On one hand, nagging injury issues hurt his production at spots throughout his career. On the other, LSU's laughable passing attack masked stars like Odell Beckham, Jr. and Jarvis Landry.
This isn't meant to imply Dural will come anywhere close to either of those guys as a wideout, moreso it speaks to the disservice LSU's offense does to its wideouts and their pro outlook. But he is a 6'1", 202-pound target who has solid game speed and needs to work on refining his routes—which he can do as a rookie while serving as a returner.
Dural is an immediate-impact guy on special teams, should the Bears want to use him there. Either way, he has a nice base skillset that hints at strong upside if he puts in the time and the coaching staff helps him along. In the seventh round, it's hard to ask for much more.
