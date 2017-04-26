Chicago Bears Final 7-Round Mock Draft

1 of 7

Rainier Ehrhardt/Associated Press

The Pick: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

The idea of drafting a quarterback at No. 3 doesn't seem like the most popular notion with fans.

But neither was the signing of Mike Glennon.

See the problem? The Bears need to address the most important position of all and do it well or little else in the rebuilding process matters. Look at what the Bears gave up for Jay Cutler and what they got out of it. Here, a draft pick is just a draft pick.

The numbers behind Glennon's contract say it all—Pace has everything on the table as he searches for a franchise passer. What essentially amounts to a one-year deal for Glennon based on guaranteed money reveals Pace will take a shot at another quarterback in this draft.

And why not do it at No. 3 with Clemson's Deshaun Watson?

Saying a quarterback is a winner is a silly way to evaluate a prospect, but we'd be remiss not to mention Watson elevated Clemson to new heights, slaying both an Alabama dynasty and the term "Clemsoning" in a mere casual manner.

More importantly, Watson has a strong arm, good size (6'2", 221 pounds) and can take off in a way that might remind some of Marcus Mariota. Now is the point where we remind readers Pace wanted Mariota.

Fans should too.

Watson gives the Bears a new face of the franchise. He learns for a year, then challenges Glennon for the starting job. Maybe offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains helps him reach his ceiling.

The downside to Watson is missing on a great pass rusher or defensive back. But in a draft littered with them, it's hard to justify missing on one of maybe four guys who have a realistic shot at becoming franchise players under center.