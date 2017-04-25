Gareth Bale to Reportedly Miss Champions League Semi-Finals with Calf Injury

GERARD JULIEN/Getty Images

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale is reportedly set to miss both legs of the team’s UEFA Champions League semi-final with Atletico Madrid due to a calf problem.

Los Blancos confirmed on Tuesday on their official website the Welshman "has been diagnosed with a grade 2 injury in his left calf" and that his "recovery will continue to be assessed."

According to Rik Sharma of Sport, the issue he picked up in Sunday’s 3-2 defeat to Barcelona will see Bale sidelined for three weeks, meaning he will sit out the Atletico double header:

