    Gareth Bale to Reportedly Miss Champions League Semi-Finals with Calf Injury

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2017

    Real Madrid's Welsh forward Gareth Bale grimaces after missing a goal opportunity during the Spanish league Clasico football match Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 23, 2017. Barcelona won 3-2. / AFP PHOTO / GERARD JULIEN (Photo credit should read GERARD JULIEN/AFP/Getty Images)
    GERARD JULIEN/Getty Images

    Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale is reportedly set to miss both legs of the team’s UEFA Champions League semi-final with Atletico Madrid due to a calf problem.

    Los Blancos confirmed on Tuesday on their official website the Welshman "has been diagnosed with a grade 2 injury in his left calf" and that his "recovery will continue to be assessed."

    According to Rik Sharma of Sport, the issue he picked up in Sunday’s 3-2 defeat to Barcelona will see Bale sidelined for three weeks, meaning he will sit out the Atletico double header:

     

