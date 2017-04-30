WWE Payback 2017 Review: Top Highlights and Low Points

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Payback 2017 was not just the response to WrestleMania 33, but it was also the pay-per-view sandwiched between the before and after of the Superstar Shake-up.

Going into Sunday's event, it was obvious WWE intended it to wrap up several storylines while also ushering in just a little bit of new material for the recently altered rosters.

It was a haphazard build with the company asking the fans to take a few leaps of faith and to suspend disbelief for a few questionable decisions.

For example, as what happens when Brock Lesnar has the top title, the Universal Championship was completely missing in action.

To offset that, the conclusion of the feud between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt was scheduled, yet with the roster changes, suddenly SmackDown's WWE Championship was stuck in limbo on a Raw-branded event.

With that being said, there were still glimmers of hope that it wouldn't be a mess, as the card in general had much promise to it.

Finally, fans would get to see Seth Rollins and Samoa Joe pick up where they left off, a new challenger for Bayley's Raw Women's Championship and even the possibility of another ambulance flipping over.

Now that the event has finished, what was the end result? Were there more positives or negatives on the show?

What mistakes did WWE make that hurt this pay-per-view's overall wow factor and what were the moments you should kick yourself for having missed if you didn't tune in?

It's time to look back on what happened at Payback 2017 and single out the biggest highlights and low points of the evening, presented in order of appearance.