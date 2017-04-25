Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'Accepts' Manchester United Career Is over After ACL Injury

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has reportedly accepted that he will not play for Manchester United again after his recent anterior cruciate ligament injury but is keen to return to action in the United States.

According to David Anderson in the Mirror, the 35-year-old striker "has already moved on from the Red Devils in his mind" as he faces up to a year out with his knee injury and plans to make his comeback in Major League Soccer.