B/R Experts: Big-Game Predictions, April 25-27

5 of 8

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

The fourth and final 2016/17 iteration of the game international media have curiously dubbed "Der Klassiker" (curiously, because no one in Germany calls it that) has by far the most on the line.

Wednesday's DFB-Pokal semi-final between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will go a long way in shaping the perception of this campaign for both sides.

Hosts Bayern consider domestic success a given and a season with only one trophy is borderline failure, while visitors Dortmund have not won any important silverware since the 2011-12 season.

It would be too easy to point to the last meeting at the Allianz Arena on April 8 and designate Bayern as overwhelming favourites after they wiped the floor with BVB in a 4-1 win, but that was also the last victory for Carlo Ancelotti's side across all competitions.

The Black and Yellows, like the Bavarians, dropped out of the UEFA Champions League in the quarter-finals, but they have won both Bundesliga matches in convincing fashion since that defeat to AS Monaco—despite having to deal with the aftermath of an attempt on their lives.

Bayern will be without goalkeeper Manuel Neuer but otherwise seem set to be close to full strength. Dortmund, on the other hand, have concerns over the availability of defensive stalwart Sokratis Papastathopoulos. In comparison to the meeting earlier in April, however, they have potential difference-maker Marco Reus at the ready.

Given the differing runs of form in the last few weeks, the semi-final should be a more competitive game than Bayern's stroll in the Bundesliga. They remain favourites, by virtue of playing at home if nothing else, but nobody should be surprised to see the game go beyond 90 minutes.

First goalscorer: Arjen Robben

Prediction: 2-1 (after extra time)