Premier League Player Rankings: Alexis Struggles Again, Vertonghen Rises High

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

40. Romelu Lukaku, Everton (-4)

Those who follow Lukaku closely will not have been surprised to see him do very, very little in yet another away game. It's not all his fault—the entire team has to do more—but the truth is the Belgian, this league's vaunted top-scorer, was bottled up by a committed James Collins. Completing just three passes in the first half is never a good look.

39. Fernandinho, Manchester City (-1)

Fernandinho was a combative presence in the Manchester derby without doing anything too impressive in either attack or defence.

38. Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace (-5)

A much-acquired presence in fantasy football this week due to Crystal Palace's double gameweek, Ivory Coast international Zaha disappointed with a miserly return. Not his best work despite his team's victory at Anfield.

37. Idrissa Gueye, Everton (-2)

Gueye was withdrawn at half-time for the second successive game. What didn't play in his favour was that Everton improved markedly in his absence.

36. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City (+1)

Argentinian Aguero didn't score in the Manchester derby but played well nonetheless. He scared the life out of Daley Blind at times, hit the post and delivered the cross for Gabriel Jesus' offside goal.