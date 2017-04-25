FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: FUT Team of the Week 32 In-Form Predictions, Pack Details

FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: FUT Team of the Week 32 In-Form Predictions, Pack DetailsApril 25, 2017
Barcelona's Lionel Messi is poised to lead the line in FIFA 17's Ultimate Team of the Week 32 after his imperious display in his side's 3-2 win over Real Madrid in La Liga on Sunday.
The diminutive Argentina international guided home the winning goal with the last kick of the game to push Barcelona to the top of the La Liga table, capping off an enthralling 90 minutes of football. Although Madrid are level on points and still have a game in hand, Messi almost singlehandedly breathed life back into the title race.
And Week 32's selection of in-form players is set to be bristling with quality, with Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke and Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini other standout performers for their respective sides in key victories.
Below is the predicted squad for Week 32, details on how to get your hands on some upgraded players and a reminder of why the three men aforementioned are set to take their place in the starting XI.
|FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: Team of the Week 32 Predictions
|Position
|Player
|Club
|Country
|Rating
|GK
|Rune Almenning Jarstein
|Hertha Berlin
|Norway
|80 > 83 >85
|CB
|Leonardo Bonucci
|Juventus
|Italy
|87 > 88 > 90
|CB
|Kamil Glik
|Monaco
|Poland
|84 > 86 > 87
|LB
|Alberto De La Bella
|Olympiakos
|Spain
|76 > 81
|LM
|Anthony Martial
|Manchester United
|France
|82 > 84 > 85
|CM
|Ganso
|Sevilla
|Brazil
|81 > 83
|CM
|Blaise Matuidi
|Paris Saint-Germain
|France
|86 > 87
|CM
|Marco Fabian
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|Mexico
|78 > 81
|LW
|Stephan El Sharaawy
|Roma
|Italy
|81 > 83
|RW
|Lionel Messi
|Barcelona
|Argentina
|93 > 95 > 96
|ST
|Christian Benteke
|Crystal Palace
|Belgium
|81 > 84 > 86 > 87 > 88
|Substitutes
|GK
|Igor Akinfeev
|CSKA Moscow
|Russia
|80 > 82
|CB
|Raul
|Maritimo
|Brazil
|75 > 81
|CM
|Vecino
|Fiorentina
|Uruguay
|77 > 81
|LW
|Keita Balde Diao
|Lazio
|Spain
|80 > 83
|ST
|Max Kruse
|Werder Bremen
|Germany
|80 > 83
|ST
|Sebastian Giovinco
|Toronto FC
|Italy
|83 > 85 > 86
|ST
|Mauro Icardi
|Inter Milan
|Argentina
|86 > 87 > 88 > 89 > 90
|Reserves
|GK
|Vana
|Feirense
|Brazil
|68 > 71
|LM
|Jimmy Cabot
|Lorient
|France
|73 > 74
|LM
|Naranjo
|Genk
|Spain
|75 > 81
|LM
|Caio
|Grasshopper
|Brazil
|75 > 81
|ST
|Richard Sukuta-Pasu
|SV Sandhausen
|Germany
|67 > 71
|FutBin.com
Gold Pack: 5,000 coins, 100 FIFA points
Premium Gold Pack: 7,500 coins, 150 FIFA points
Silver Pack: 2,500 coins, 50 FIFA points
Premium Silver Pack: 3,750 coins, 75 FIFA points
EA Sports will announce Team of the Week 32 on Wednesday, April 26, at 3 p.m. BST (10 a.m. ET) and the in-form players will be released into card packs at 6 p.m. BST (1 p.m. ET) later that day. Stats and ratings have been provided by FUTHead.com.
If a player's original rating is the highest available in bronze (64) or silver (74), his first in-form cannot feature an overall increase but will feature improved individual stats.
Lionel Messi, Barcelona
Even by the remarkable standards Messi has set in a Barcelona shirt down the years, this display at the Santiago Bernabeu was a special one.
Messi scored two superb goals on the night, including that thrilling last-minute winner. But throughout the game he carried Barcelona forward, shaking off some physical treatment from the Real Madrid players and continuing to assert his influence on the game.
The winning goal was also Messi's 500th in Barcelona colours. Squawka Football broke down the numbers behind that incredible feat:
Squawka Football @Squawka
MILESTONE: Lionel #Messi has now scored 500 career goals for Barcelona. Absolutely unbelievable. 👽 https://t.co/ydjL60PPw34/23/2017, 8:37:06 PM
While Barcelona have not been at their absolute best this season, Messi has continued to shine throughout the season. Indeed, it's testament to his extraordinary talent that this team is still in with a shout of finishing at the top of the pile.
B/R Football @brfootball
Another heroic performance from Leo Messi https://t.co/DRHuVOlWDA4/23/2017, 9:39:26 PM
The consequence of Messi's incredible display is likely to be another upgrade, although those making the decisions at EA Sports don't have much more room for manoeuvre. The 29-year-old's previous in-form card contained stats of 98 for dribbling, 93 for shooting and 91 for pace.
Leonardo Bonucci, Juventus
It's been quite the week for Juventus, having progressed into the UEFA Champions League semi-finals at the expense of Barcelona and kept on track for another Serie A title with a 4-0 win over Genoa on Sunday.
But it's been a memorable week for Bonucci in particular. Having showcased his razor-sharp defensive instincts in the 0-0 draw at the Camp Nou on Wednesday, he displayed his technical quality in the win over Genoa, slaloming forward from the back and smashing an unstoppable shot into the corner.
Here's a look at the goal, per BT Sport Football:
BT Sport Football @btsportfootball
Simply brilliant from Bonucci! The best centre-back in the world? 😏 https://t.co/rIkdxEawTm4/24/2017, 6:34:35 AM
As noted by OptaPaolo, putting in consistent defensive displays hasn't stopped the Italian making his mark in the final third in recent seasons:
OptaPaolo @OptaPaolo
2 - Leonardo #Bonucci is the only defender to have scored at least 2 goals in each of the last 4 Serie A seasons. Strong. #JuveGenoa4/23/2017, 8:25:53 PM
At the moment, it's tough to think of a more accomplished centre-back in world football than Bonucci. Not only is he aggressive and authoritative, his distribution from deep positions is supreme.
His last in-form card was rated at 88, including statistics of 89 and 84 for defending and physicality, respectively. After his recent endeavours, expect this week's upgrade to be pushing 90.
Christian Benteke, Crystal Palace
Liverpool fell victim to the curse of the ex on Sunday, as Benteke returned to bully the Reds at Anfield in a 2-1 win for Crystal Palace.
The Belgian was sold by Liverpool after just one season at the club, with his attributes jarring with the style of football played by Reds manager Jurgen Klopp. But he showed just how effective he can be in the right setup on Sunday.
Palace's first goal was a sweeping counter-attack, which Benteke finished off with an acrobatic touch. His second was a stooping header and enough to give the Eagles a crucial victory. As noted by Alex Shaw of ESPN, it was a sweet afternoon for the striker:
Alex Shaw @AlexShawESPN
Benteke scores as many in 90 mins at Anfield against Liverpool than he managed in 20 matches FOR THEM.4/23/2017, 5:25:49 PM
Since Sam Allardyce arrived at Palace, Benteke's form has picked up; he's netted five in his last five games and now has 14 for the season in the Premier League.
Having already had three in-form cards this season, the former Liverpool striker is set to jump to a rating of 88 in the recent release. With enhancements likely in his shooting and physicality—both rated at 90 in his most recent in-form card—Benteke will be a massive handful for opponents.