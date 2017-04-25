FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: FUT Team of the Week 32 In-Form Predictions, Pack Details

OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

Barcelona's Lionel Messi is poised to lead the line in FIFA 17's Ultimate Team of the Week 32 after his imperious display in his side's 3-2 win over Real Madrid in La Liga on Sunday.

The diminutive Argentina international guided home the winning goal with the last kick of the game to push Barcelona to the top of the La Liga table, capping off an enthralling 90 minutes of football. Although Madrid are level on points and still have a game in hand, Messi almost singlehandedly breathed life back into the title race.

And Week 32's selection of in-form players is set to be bristling with quality, with Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke and Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini other standout performers for their respective sides in key victories.

Below is the predicted squad for Week 32, details on how to get your hands on some upgraded players and a reminder of why the three men aforementioned are set to take their place in the starting XI.

FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: Team of the Week 32 Predictions Position Player Club Country Rating GK Rune Almenning Jarstein Hertha Berlin Norway 80 > 83 >85 CB Leonardo Bonucci Juventus Italy 87 > 88 > 90 CB Kamil Glik Monaco Poland 84 > 86 > 87 LB Alberto De La Bella Olympiakos Spain 76 > 81 LM Anthony Martial Manchester United France 82 > 84 > 85 CM Ganso Sevilla Brazil 81 > 83 CM Blaise Matuidi Paris Saint-Germain France 86 > 87 CM Marco Fabian Eintracht Frankfurt Mexico 78 > 81 LW Stephan El Sharaawy Roma Italy 81 > 83 RW Lionel Messi Barcelona Argentina 93 > 95 > 96 ST Christian Benteke Crystal Palace Belgium 81 > 84 > 86 > 87 > 88 Substitutes GK Igor Akinfeev CSKA Moscow Russia 80 > 82 CB Raul Maritimo Brazil 75 > 81 CM Vecino Fiorentina Uruguay 77 > 81 LW Keita Balde Diao Lazio Spain 80 > 83 ST Max Kruse Werder Bremen Germany 80 > 83 ST Sebastian Giovinco Toronto FC Italy 83 > 85 > 86 ST Mauro Icardi Inter Milan Argentina 86 > 87 > 88 > 89 > 90 Reserves GK Vana Feirense Brazil 68 > 71 LM Jimmy Cabot Lorient France 73 > 74 LM Naranjo Genk Spain 75 > 81 LM Caio Grasshopper Brazil 75 > 81 ST Richard Sukuta-Pasu SV Sandhausen Germany 67 > 71 FutBin.com

Gold Pack: 5,000 coins, 100 FIFA points

Premium Gold Pack: 7,500 coins, 150 FIFA points

Silver Pack: 2,500 coins, 50 FIFA points

Premium Silver Pack: 3,750 coins, 75 FIFA points

EA Sports will announce Team of the Week 32 on Wednesday, April 26, at 3 p.m. BST (10 a.m. ET) and the in-form players will be released into card packs at 6 p.m. BST (1 p.m. ET) later that day. Stats and ratings have been provided by FUTHead.com.

If a player's original rating is the highest available in bronze (64) or silver (74), his first in-form cannot feature an overall increase but will feature improved individual stats.

Lionel Messi, Barcelona

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Even by the remarkable standards Messi has set in a Barcelona shirt down the years, this display at the Santiago Bernabeu was a special one.

Messi scored two superb goals on the night, including that thrilling last-minute winner. But throughout the game he carried Barcelona forward, shaking off some physical treatment from the Real Madrid players and continuing to assert his influence on the game.

The winning goal was also Messi's 500th in Barcelona colours. Squawka Football broke down the numbers behind that incredible feat:

While Barcelona have not been at their absolute best this season, Messi has continued to shine throughout the season. Indeed, it's testament to his extraordinary talent that this team is still in with a shout of finishing at the top of the pile.

The consequence of Messi's incredible display is likely to be another upgrade, although those making the decisions at EA Sports don't have much more room for manoeuvre. The 29-year-old's previous in-form card contained stats of 98 for dribbling, 93 for shooting and 91 for pace.

Leonardo Bonucci, Juventus

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

It's been quite the week for Juventus, having progressed into the UEFA Champions League semi-finals at the expense of Barcelona and kept on track for another Serie A title with a 4-0 win over Genoa on Sunday.

But it's been a memorable week for Bonucci in particular. Having showcased his razor-sharp defensive instincts in the 0-0 draw at the Camp Nou on Wednesday, he displayed his technical quality in the win over Genoa, slaloming forward from the back and smashing an unstoppable shot into the corner.

Here's a look at the goal, per BT Sport Football:

As noted by OptaPaolo, putting in consistent defensive displays hasn't stopped the Italian making his mark in the final third in recent seasons:

At the moment, it's tough to think of a more accomplished centre-back in world football than Bonucci. Not only is he aggressive and authoritative, his distribution from deep positions is supreme.

His last in-form card was rated at 88, including statistics of 89 and 84 for defending and physicality, respectively. After his recent endeavours, expect this week's upgrade to be pushing 90.

Christian Benteke, Crystal Palace

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Liverpool fell victim to the curse of the ex on Sunday, as Benteke returned to bully the Reds at Anfield in a 2-1 win for Crystal Palace.

The Belgian was sold by Liverpool after just one season at the club, with his attributes jarring with the style of football played by Reds manager Jurgen Klopp. But he showed just how effective he can be in the right setup on Sunday.

Palace's first goal was a sweeping counter-attack, which Benteke finished off with an acrobatic touch. His second was a stooping header and enough to give the Eagles a crucial victory. As noted by Alex Shaw of ESPN, it was a sweet afternoon for the striker:

Since Sam Allardyce arrived at Palace, Benteke's form has picked up; he's netted five in his last five games and now has 14 for the season in the Premier League.

Having already had three in-form cards this season, the former Liverpool striker is set to jump to a rating of 88 in the recent release. With enhancements likely in his shooting and physicality—both rated at 90 in his most recent in-form card—Benteke will be a massive handful for opponents.