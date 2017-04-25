Barcelona Transfer News: Neymar, Paulo Dybala Discussed by Robert Fernandez

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Barcelona technical secretary Robert Fernandez has branded Neymar "untransferable" and played down talk of a move for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.

Speaking to RAC1, Fernandez ruled out any possibility of letting Neymar leave the Camp Nou and said Barca do not need Dybala in their squad given the presence of the Brazilian, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi (via MailOnline's Joe Strange): "[Neymar] is totally untransferable...[Dybala] is a magnificent player, but we already have the best three [forwards] in the world."



Per Strange, Neymar has previously revealed his desire to play in the Premier League while Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with the 25-year-old superstar since last summer.

Fernandez's insistence that Barca will not even countenance the sale of Neymar will please the Camp Nou faithful as the former Santos man is arguably second in importance only to Messi in Luis Enrique's squad.

He has lacked for goals in 2016-17—netting only nine in La Liga compared to 24 and 22 in the previous two campaigns, per WhoScored.com. But his influence has still been huge, and Neymar himself said last month he believes this is his best season in a Barcelona shirt, per the club's website (via FourFourTwo).



Dybala, 23, is also enjoying a phenomenal campaign and netted twice against Barca as Juve knocked the Spanish giants out of the UEFA Champions League at the quarter-final stage, per Squawka:

He would be a fantastic addition to Barcelona's front line as competition, cover and as an eventual long-term replacement for Suarez, 30, but only a huge sum would likely persuade Juve to let him go.

The Argentinian youngster has a contract with the Old Lady to 2022 and, given Fernandez's latest comments, he will not be leaving for Barca any time soon.